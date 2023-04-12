The Owatonna boys and girls track and field team traveled to Faribault on Tuesday for a meet featuring Rochester Century, Byron, St. Peter, Waseca, Red Wing, Austin, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and hosts Faribault.
The boys team dominated after finishing in first place with 238 points, while Faribault finished second with 146. The girls team placed third with 147 points right behind a first place tie between Bryon and Rochester Century with 162 points each.
Carter Johnson and Seth Johnson helped sweep both hurdles events with Carter finishing first in the boys 110-meter hurdles at 15.28 seconds and Seth finishing first in the 300m hurdles at 41.13 seconds with Carter in second at 41.31 seconds.
David Smith earned first in the 800m run at 2:04.58 with Jacob Ginskey in fifth and Ty Svenby in seventh place, Trevor Hiatt earned first in the 1,600m at 4:47.30 with Svenby in third and Leroy Delarosa in fifth and Jack Sorenson finished first in the 3,200m at 10:16.73. Lucas Webber led the 100m with a 10th place finish, Justin Gleason led the 200m with a second place finish and Noah Wellnitz led the 400m with a sixth place finish.
The boys 4x200 relay team (Gleason, Nolan Ginskey, Webber, Keanan Larson) placed first at 1:31.15, the 4x400 relay team (Wellnitz, Joseph Pirkl, Ginskey, Larson) placed first at 3:37.53 and the 4x800 relay team (Hiatt, Jacob Ginskey, Delarosa, Smith) placed first at 8:37.06.
In field events, Gleason set a new record by clearing his 2022 Class AAA boys long jump state title jump of 23 feet, 1,75 inches with a first-place jump of 23 feet, 3.50 inches. He also finished first in the triple jump at 42 feet with Nolan and Jacob Ginskey following in second and fifth place respectively.
Trever Schirmer took first place in the discus throw and in the shot put. He reached 162 feet in the discus throw with Alfons Cantu and Mikah Elstad following in third and fourth place and reached 51 feet, 5.50 inches in the shot put with Cantu, Elstad and Torrin Smith in third, fifth and eighth place.
Owen Korbel won the boys high jump at six feet and Cole Piepho finished second in the pole vault after clearing 13 feet.
Mckenna DuFrene and Jozie Johnson both recorded a pair of high placements in girls track events.
DuFrene placed first in the 300m hurdles with a time of 51.32 seconds and finished second in the 100m hurdles at 17.42 seconds. Johnson finished second in the 100m at 13.50 seconds with Hallie Theis, Lauren Waypa and Kendra Miller behind her in third, fourth and ninth place Johnson also placed third in the 200m at 27.49 seconds with Theis and Laken Meier in eighth and ninth place.
Macy Stanton led the 400m with her fourth place finish at 1:06.82 with Naomie Delarosa and Maryn Pool in seventh and ninth place. Clara Meier and Harmony Piepho led in the 800m with 10th and 11th place finishes at 2:52.02 and 2:52.27 respectively. Carsyn Brady led in the 1,600m with a third place finish at 5:39.80 with Kiara Gentz in ninth place. Anna Cox led the 3,200m with a fourth place finish at 13:17.02 with Kendra Melby in fifth place.
The girls earned third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 52.01 seconds from Addison Ahrens, Amelia Baldwin, Lauren Waypa and Jozie Johnson. They earned second in the 4x200 (Kennedy Schammel, Kendra Miller, Halle Theis, Laken Meier) and in the 4x800 (Kiara Gentz, Anna Cox, Samantha Hartman, Carsyn Brady) with times of 1:51.63 and 10:26.75 respectively.
Nyalual Chan led in the girls discus throw with a fifth place finish at 95 feet, 11 inches, while Kaitlyn Wasieleski followed her ninth place discus throw finish with a fifth place finish in the the shot put at 32 feet, 2.25 inches.
Lauren Bangs led in the high jump with a second place finish after clearing four feet, 10 inches with DuFrene and Kelli Waypa in seventh and ninth place. Jozie Johnson led in the long jump with a third place finish at 15 feet, 4.50 inches and was followed by Theis and Laken Meier in eighth and ninth place. Kendra Miller led with an eighth place finish in the triple jump at 31 feet, six inches and Emma Johnson and Karrin Sackett led in the pole vault with sixth and seventh place finishes after clearing eight feet each.
The boys and girls team will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Irondale for the 2023 Knights Under the Lights meet, which both teams took first place in last season.