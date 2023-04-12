The Owatonna boys and girls track and field team traveled to Faribault on Tuesday for a meet featuring Rochester Century, Byron, St. Peter, Waseca, Red Wing, Austin, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and hosts Faribault.

Jacob Ginskey

Owatonna junior Jacob Ginskey runs his leg of the boys 4x800-meter relay. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)


G 4x800

Owatonna girls track saw four different teams compete in the 4x800-meter relay. The Huskies earned second, ninth, 10th and 11th place finishes. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

