The Owatonna boys lacrosse team made the trip out to Mankato Thursday. The Huskies fell in a 11-8 road loss behind strong first and fourth quarters from Mankato before weather intervened.
Owatonna fell behind in the first quarter after Mankato outscored them 6-2 and forced the Huskies to play from behind for most of the game. They were able to hold Mankato off the score sheet in the second and third quarters, which allowed them to get back into the game.
The Huskies battled back and took a 7-6 lead in the fourth quarter before Mankato’s attack rattled off five goals to Owatonna’s one goal since taking the lead. Trailing by three goals, the game was called with around three minutes left due to lightning.
Preston Meier, Beckett Seykora and Lucas Jensen all led in points with four each. Meier scored three goals and had one assist while Seykora and Jensen both scored two goals and had two assists. Michael Heitkamp added one goal.
Meier led the team in ground balls with seven, Korbin Stricklin and Caleb Hullopeter had four each, Jensen and Sam Pfieffer had three each, Wyatt Kriesel and Tate Gfrerer had two each and Mark Spurgeon and Lane Karsten had one each.
Jack Sande won six of his faceoff attempts and Stricklin made 17 saves on 28 shots while in net.