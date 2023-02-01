The Steele County Four Seasons Centre was the host of two very different battles Tuesday night. On the ice, the Owatonna boys hockey team went head-to-head with conference title-contending Rochester Mayo in a 2-2 tie. But it was the battle on the outside of the rink that was the most important.
Not only were the Huskies hosting the Rochester Mayo Spartans, but they were also hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer Night as a means of skating in honor of loved ones, while different fundraisers were set up outside the rink.
Goods were sold with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society, as well as other fun events like raffle ticket drawing, Chuck-a-Puck between the second and third period and balloons and signs put up around the arena to help promote Hockey Fights Cancer.
In one way or another, most will be impacted by the different forms of cancer, whether it be through a family, friend or another loved one. The Hockey Fights Cancer Night also allowed the players, coaches and managers of the Owatonna boys hockey to honor those close to them.
Each member of the program had their own picture on the outside of the glass with them holding up a sign for which person in their life that they’re fighting for.
Junior defenseman Mark Spurgeon is just one of several players for the Huskies that’s had cancer directly affect his family. Spurgeon’s mother, Royetta, is a breast cancer survivor and so the experienced Owatonna blueliner skated in her honor during the Tuesday matchup with the Spartans.
“I was skating for my mom, it really meant a lot to me,” Spurgeon said. “She’s about five or six years free now, it’s amazing, she’s so brave, she fought through it. I remember back in those days, she worked very hard. She didn’t let cancer bother her, she was always out-and-about doing her own thing and she really fought through it.”
However, Spurgeon wasn’t alone, as he was joined by plenty of his friends and teammates in helping honor his mom and the other friends and family around the team that’s experienced the battle against cancer.
And on the ice, Spurgeon and the Huskies looked to avenge a 2-1 loss against Mayo the first time around and came very close to downing the Spartans before the eventual tie.
Rochester Mayo got the initial jump on the Huskies after a shot deflection put the Spartans ahead just over 30 seconds into the first period before Mayo extended its lead up to 2-0 after cleaning up a loose puck in front of Owatonna’s net.
Owatonna needed a response in a low-shot matchup and found it with just over four minutes left in the period to cut Mayo’s lead.
The puck bounced out of the corner and senior forward Benjamin Bangs took the sharp-angled shot at the Spartan’s net. Mayo’s goaltender made the initial stop on the puck, but Bangs’ shot ended up deflecting up and over the goalie before landing inside the net.
“It was a really good game,” Spurgeon said. “A really hard-fought battle between a bit of rivalry teams. Either team could have won it, we had some ups and downs. A really good game though.”
Sophomore forward Andy Mitchell and junior forward Joseph Webster were credited with the assists on Bangs’ fourth goal of the season.
Owatonna had to wait for the second period to find its equalizer, but with just under seven and a half minutes into the period, the Huskies tied things up.
Spurgeon kept the puck inside Mayo’s zone before delivering a blast from near the blue line. The shot bounced off Mayo’s netminder, but a scrum for the puck amidst all of the traffic around the net, freshman forward Jackson Kath managed to control the puck and tapped it into the open net.
The goal marked Kath’s second of the season, while senior forwards Charles Valento and Andrew Skov were credited for the assists on the goal.
Shots weren’t the easiest to come by for either team, so making the most of each shot they got off became important. Kath’s goal ended up being the last time the puck would find the back of the net.
Neither team produced more than eight shots in a period and the final shots ended up in a 19-19 tie to go along with the 2-2 tie after a scoreless third period and a scoreless overtime period.
The Huskies had a couple of chances to pull ahead and Spurgeon may have come the closest out of any player to snap the 2-2 tie.
Mayo was whistled for a charging minor late in the second period to put the Huskies on one of their five total power plays. During the power play, Webster passed the puck over to Spurgeon, who was able to skate in towards the faceoff circle before taking a shot at the goal.
Spurgeon’s shot got past Mayo’s goaltender that lost sight of the puck thanks to a screen by Bangs, but the shot rang off the post and came a mere inch away from giving Owatonna three unanswered goals.
“I just looked far side,” Spurgeon said on the shot. “I had [Bangs] screen and the goalie’s head was on the other side. I saw the far post and saw it creep out the short side.”
Senior goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker came up big for the Huskies down the stretch after the Spartans were able to keep the puck in Owatonna’s zone late in the third period and into the overtime period. He finished the night making 17 saves on 19 shots for a .895 save percentage and held Mayo scoreless on two power play chances.
Now sitting at 7-8-2 overall, the Huskies are preparing to enter into their final eight regular season games, which includes three straight home games. Owatonna closes out the week hosting Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday and hosting Northfield at 7 p.m. Saturday.