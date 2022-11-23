In a lot of ways, the 2022-23 boys hockey season will be a hard reset for the Owatonna Huskies. With plenty of roster turnover from graduations between the seasons, there’s going to be a lot of newer faces on the varsity roster.
Yet, the Huskies are as optimistic as ever.
Under second-year head coach David Fromm, the Huskies are in the early stages of their season as they continue to work towards hitting the ice inside the Steele County Four Seasons Center on Tuesday for the season opener against the Farmington Tigers.
Owatonna is going through its preseason scrimmages and getting an early look to see how the team is measuring up to opponents, which is what brought the Albert Lea boys team into town on Tuesday night.
Not only have the Huskies matched up against Big 9 foe Albert Lea in a scrimmage game, but they’ve also gone on the road to see Shakopee before and on the road to see Two Rivers afterwards to help them gear up for the season.
“I think our hustle and our compete level is good for where we’re at as far as being young and inexperienced in varsity playing time,” Fromm said. “It’s just good seeing these guys out here competing and gives us an opportunity to fix and push these guys to the level of play that we expect them to be at. I think we have a lot of skill.”
Though it may seem like an uphill battle given the roster turnover, Fromm has liked what he’s seen out of the team, especially in the scrimmage against an Albert Lea team that they’ll be facing once more in the regular season.
Things ended as an unofficial 1-0 victory for Albert Lea with the lone goal being scored scored on the power play with just over six minutes remaining in the first period of the three-period scrimmage.
Despite that, the Huskies were able to test out multiple facets of their game from skating 5-on-5, getting to work on multiple power plays, going on a couple of penalty kills and even working 6-on-5 with the goaltender pulled late in the game.
The Tigers are different from the Huskies in terms of returning a veteran-led team that recorded a 17-8 overall record and an 8-8 conference record that left them near the middle of the Big 9 Conference in 2021-22. In 2022-23, Albert Lea will be challenging for a spot towards the top of the conference.
So when Owatonna took to the ice with a new look roster while missing a few key components from the lineup after a couple of the very few returners from last season were unable to play Tuesday, playing Albert Lea as close as they did was a major plus.
“Our whole team was pretty turned over this year and to play Albert Lea as close as we did just now, and I know it's just a scrimmage, but that’s a very experience team coming back and they’re expected to battle for the Big 9 championship this year,” Fromm said. “It’s good for us for a first run.”
Once the Huskies are able to get back to full strength, they’ll be looking towards the returners to help lift the team early on as some of the newer varsity players get acclimated to the roster.
Senior forward Benjamin Bangs has already been named as one of the captains and will be one of the leaders of the team going into the season after playing in 24 games in 2021-22.
Junior forward Owen Beyer, who wasn’t able to play in the Albert Lea scrimmage, returns as one of the leading scorers from last season after putting up 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 26 games as a sophomore. Beyer’s 13 goals tied Tanner Stendel for the most on the team and his 27 points tied Casey Pederson for the most on the team.
Other returners include the likes of juniors Joseph Webster (four goals, three assist for seven points) and Thomas Herzog (five assists for five points) in the forward group and junior Mark Spurgeon on the blue line. Freshman forward Jackson Kath recorded 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 25 games as an eighth grader on Faribault last season.
On top of several additions in the forward and defensemen groups, the Huskies are also going to have a clean slate between the pipes after then-seniors Preston Meier and Sam Pfieffer graduated.
Senior Porter Kuchenbecker and junior Brennan Sletten are taking over the goalie tandem for 2022-23 and both have gotten several minutes to play between the pipes during the preseason scrimmages.
“We had Shakopee as kind of a tryout scrimmage, just had Albert Lea and we’ve given up one goal in each of those games, so it bodes well for them right now,” Fromm said. “They’re seeing the puck, they’re confident and I like it. I think we’ll be good there.”
Now the only thing left for the Huskies to do is rest up for their season opener on Tuesday night when Farmington comes to town.