The Owatonna boys gold team recorded a pair of 1-1 records following a triangular meet against Rochester Century and Winona/Cotter and following the Mankato East Invitational.
The Huskies fell behind Century’s triangular-winning 307 points and finished second with 350 points, which beat out last-placed Winona/Cotter with 404 points.
Quinn Thompson was the Huskies top shooter after finished with a score of 72 (35-37). Blake Burmeister shot an 89 (45-44), Mason Pelinka shot a 92 (42-50), Reilly Dibble shot a 97 (48-49), Jack Langois shot a 98 (50-48) and Trenton Lower rounded things out with a 107 (48-59).
“It was our low round of the year, but our players are eager to get out on the course knowing they left a few shots out there,” said Owatonna coach Mark Langlois.
In the Mankato East Invitational, golfers followed the Ryder Cup Format of Hole No. 1 to 6 being scramble play, Holes No. 7 to 12 being alternate shot and Hole No. 13 to 18 being match play.
The Huskies earned their win over New Ulm by scoring 42.5 points across the 18 holes against New Ulm’s 29.5 points.
Owatonna paired Quinn Thompson and Reilly Dibble, who outscored New Ulm 13.5-10.5, Blake Burmeister and Jack Langlois, who outscored New Ulm 14-10, and Mason Pelinka and Trenton Lower, who outscored New Ulm 15-9.
“The strategizing, encouraging and competitiveness were right on today, and we need to continue to build on this successful day,” Langlois said. “I felt like this tournament could be a positive turning point in the season. We need to start playing our best golf over these next few weeks.”