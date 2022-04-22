The Owatonna boys golf team made its way out to the Owatonna Country Club to host Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday. The Huskies fell just behind the visiting Rockets after shooting a final team score of 362 while John Marshall posted a 351.
Quinn Thompson finished as the Huskies top golf after shooting an 86 behind a 42-44, which included knocking in a putt from off the green for a birdie on a Par 3 ninth hole. Thompson just missed out on medalist honors with a golfer from John Marshall shooting an 83 overall.
Matthew Larson wasn’t far behind with an 89, followed by Jack Langlois with a 92, Mason Pelinka with a 95, Blake Burmeister with a 99 and Reilly Dibble with a 109.
“Our putting let us down today, we had our chances to pull the match off in the end, but couldn’t make the putts to get the win,” said Owatonna head coach Mark Langlois. “The strategic hole No. 17 was a challenge for us today. We will continue to work on course management and execution on these types of holes throughout the year. I was impressed with the players encouraging one another and bouncing back after they had a difficult hole. We have some things to build on and now have some days to work on our driving and short game before our meet next week.”
The Huskies will get another crack at the Owatonna Country Club course on Tuesday afternoon when they play host in a triangular meet against Austin and Red Wing.