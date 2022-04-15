The wind was strong and the temperature was cold, but the Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams couldn’t have been any more red-hot Wednesday afternoon when the Huskies made the trip up to Faribault for a pair of dominating finishes.
What was supposed to be a Thursday meet that was going to also feature Northfield, Waseca and St. Peter turned into a Wednesday meet with just hosts Faribault, Albert Lea, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and the Huskies.
The boys and girls sprinted, jumped and tossed their way to a combined 31 total first place finishes as the boys took first place with 218.5 team points (Faribault second with 111), and the girls finished with an outstanding 234 team points for first place (Faribault second with 96).
Owatonna swept both 100-meter dashes with Garrett Karsten (11.97 second) and Janessa Moore (14.04) claiming the top spots in their respective events, and Taylor Schlauderaff following closely behind Moore in second place.
Schlauderaff and Justin Gleason swept the 200 dashes for the Huskies with Schlauderaff’s time of 29.69s and Gleason’s time of 24.01s. Hillary Haarstad (third), Addison Ahrens (fourth), Maryn Pool (seventh) and Lily Highfield (eighth) followed Schlauderaff; and Keanan Larson (second), Tanner Stendel (third), Nolan Ginskey (fifth) and Johnathan LaDuke (eighth) followed Gleason.
Madeline Koslosky (18.01s) and Mckenna DuFrene (18.49s) took first and second in the girls 100 hurdles, then Koslosky (50.36s) and DuFrene (53.49a) took first and third in the girls 300 hurdles.
Carter Johnson finished with a time of 15.74 seconds in the 110 hurdles and took third in the boys 300 hurdles with a time of 43.89 while Ryan Gregory claimed first place with his top time of 41.45 seconds.
The Huskies claimed first, second and third in both 400 dashes as Keanan Larson (54.82s), Nolan Ginskey (55.14s) and Kaven Torabpour (55.96) represented the boys and Annika Miese (1:02.39), Maryn Pool (1:03.72) and Macy Stanton (1:10.07)represented the girls.
Alexis Klecker set a new personal record of 2:42.67 in the 800m for first place while Connor Ginskey (2:09.32), Noah Kubicek (2:09.61) and David Smith (2.10.35) rattled off first, second and third in the boys 800m.
Carsyn Brady took first in the girls 1600m with a time of 5:38.17 and Anna Cox took first in the girls 3200m with a time of 13:18.00.
The boys (Max Zirngible, LaDuke, Ryley Glassmaker, Stendel) and girls (Moore, Meier, Waypa, Jozie Johnson) 4x100 teams claimed first place with the boys time of 45.68 seconds and the girls time of 52.74 seconds.
The boys and girls teams also combined for both first place finishes in the 4x200 and the 4x800 events.
Justin Gleason, Kaven Torabpour, Karsten and Glassmaker finished with the top time of 1:33.73 in the 4x200 and Jacob Ginskey, Noah Kubicek, David Smith and Connor Ginskey finished with the top time of 8:44.31 in the 4x800 for the boys.
Jozie Johnson, Addison Ahrens, Waypa and Meier took first with the time of 1:53.97 in the girls 4x200 and Grace Jacobs, Jaci Burtis, Jeni Burtis and Anna Cox took first in the 4x800 with a time of 10:59.10.
The only other relay team to earn a first place finish was the girls 4x400 composed of Wiese, Koslosky, Lauren Stevensen and Brady, who finished with the top time of 4:23.41.
Owatonna was just as strong off the track as it was one the track, which included the Huskies sweeping first, second and third place in both long jump and triple jump events.
Gleason (20-00.00), Stendel (19-00.00), LaDuke (18-09.00) and Max Zirngible (18-06.00) went one, two, three and four in the boys long jump and Jacob Ginskey (39-10.50) with LaDuke (39-03.00), Gleason (39-00.50) and Jacob Reinardy (37-05.25) went one, two, three and four in the triple jump.
On the girls end, Lauren Waypa (14-03.00) took first, Jozie Johnson (14-02.00) took second and Wiese and Moore tied for joint-third place (13-09.00) in the long jump. Hillary Haarstad (33-10.25), Schlauderaff (30-02.75) and Carley Dewitz (29-09.25) rattled off the first, second and third in the triple jump.
The Owatonna girls were all over the high jump with seven of the top 10 finishes, which includes DuFrene (4-10.00), Lauren Bangs (4-08.00), Avery Ahrens (4-08.00) and Brooke Miles (4-06.00) taking first, second, third and fourth Haarstad (sixth), Smanatha Hartman (eighth) and Julia Gleason (ninth) rounded things out.
Karrin Sackett led the girls in the pole vault with her first place finish at 7-06.00 with Joslyne Caudillo, Nora Johnson, Peyton Sommers and Isabelle Townley finishing in a four-way tie for sixth place at 5-06.00.
The boys pole vault was led by Aidan Charles in first place at 10-06.00 with Oran Dowling (10-00.00) in third and Cole Piepho (9-06.00) in fourth place.
Trever Schirmer claimed Owatonna’s lone first place in the discus throw at 148-00 with Isaac Peterson in second at 129-06. Eli Spurgeon, Montrel Powell, Alfons Cantu, Torrin Smith and Glassmaker finished at five, six, seven, eight and nine behind them.
The last event that the Huskies shared both first place finishes was in the shot put where Eli Spurgeon (49-07.00) and Kya Dixon (32-05.00) led Owatonna. Schirmer, Mikah Elstad and Alec Jarvis took third, fourth and fifth for the boys, while Kaitlyn Wasieleski finished right behind Dixon in second place at 31-08.00.