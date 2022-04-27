Owatonna track and field continues to add onto an already successful season with the boys and girls most recent trip being to Rochester for a triangular meet against the hosting Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the also visiting Albert Lea Tigers.
The day ended with nothing short of two dominating team finishes with the boys earning first with 111 team points while JM finished in second with 47.5 and Albert Lea finished third with 27.5. The girls recorded a meet high of 119 team points while JM posted 33 and Albert Lea posted 21 points.
Boys Track and Field (111 team points)
The boys team recorded 10 individual first place finishes and three relay first place finishes. In any of the events that the boys didn’t get first in, they earned a top three finish.
Carter Johnson (15.30 seconds), Isaac Miller (16.91s) and Vincent Jessop (18.19s) took first, second and third in the 110-meter hurdles. Ryan Gregory (40.49s), Carter Johnson (44.42s) and Seth Johnson (44.96s) went first, second and third in the 300m hurdles.
Kaven Torabpour (55.42s) and Lane Wagner (56.36s) took first and second place in the 400m dash, David Smith (2:07.60) and Trevor Hiatt (2:07.69) came within 0.09 seconds of each other for first and second in the 800m, Leroy Delarosa took first in the 1,600m, with Ty Svenby and Zach Nechanicky in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Jack Sorenson took second in the 3,200m with a time of 10:25.10, while Gavin DeWitz and Cole Piepho took fourth and fifth.
Trever Schirmer and Eli Spurgeon continue to be the boys top two throws as they claimed second and third in the discus throw and shot put. Schirmer took first in both with a 159-10 in the discus throw and a 50-00.00 in the shot put. Spurgeon recorded a 137-01 in the discus throw and a 48-04.00 in the shot put for second place.
The boys rattled off first, second and third place in the high jump, long jump and pole vault. Owen Korbel (5-10.00), David Smith (5-06.00) and Trevor Hiatt (5-02.00) placed in the high jump. Justin Gleason (21-05.00), Max Zirngible (20-09.50) and Tanner Stendel (20-05.00) placed in the long jump. Cole Piepho (10-06.00), Aidan Charles (10-00.00) and Oran Dowling (10-00.00) in the pole vault.
They also claimed first place in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Gleason, Gregory, Ryley Glassmaker and Garrett Karsten finished with the top time of 1:32.71 in the 4x200, Keanan Larson, Noah Kubicek, Noah Wellnitz and Gregory finished at 3:35.82 in the 4x400 and Kubicek, Hiatt, Smith and Jacob Ginskey finished at 8:47.79 in the 4x800.
The boys team is also coming off a weekend where they claim another first place team finish in the Lakeville Mega Meet against some of the other elite track and field teams around the state. They also took third place at the Stillwater Pony Classic.
Girls Track and Field (119 team points)
The girls team recorded 12 individual first place finishes, which includes winning every event on the track and sweeping all four relays.
Laken Meier rattled off two first place finishes in the 100m dash and the 200m dash, with times of 13.61 seconds and 27.68 seconds, while Lauren Waypa followed closely behind with a third place finish in the 100m and a second place finish in the 200m.
Madeline Koslosky swept the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles with first place times of 17.04 second and 48.77 seconds. Mckenna DuFrene and Emma Johnson took second an third in the 100m hurdles and Brooke Miles, DuFrene and Giana Buttera went second, third and fourth in the 200m hurdles.
Annika Wiese (1:05.11) led Maryn Pool, Kennedy Schammel, Macy Stanton and Miah Jones in a first, second, third, fourth and fifth place finish respectively in the 400m. Carsyn Brady took first in the 800m with a time of 2:33.85 and in the 1,600m with a time of 5:31.91. Jeni Burtis took first in the 3,200m with a time of 13:10.42.
Waypa (16-10.00), Meier (15-09.00) and Wiese (15-04.00) went one, two and three in the long jump. Taylor Schlauderaff (29-00.00) led Bridgit Volsen, Carley DeWitz and Amanda Clubb for a one, two, three and four finish in the triple jump. Miles (4-08.00), DuFrene (4-08.00) and Lauren Bangs (4-06.00) went two, three and four in the high jump.
Karrin Sackett (8-00.00) took first in the pole vault, with Joslyne Caudillo (7-06.00), Isabelle Townley (6-06.00) and Peyton Sommers (6-00.00) taking second, third and fourth. Nora Johnson and Mercedes Zavala tied for fifth at 6-00.00.
Kya Dixon won the shot put at 34-11.50, while Kaitlyn Wasieleski took second behind a distance of 31-08.00. Wasieleski also took second in the discus throw at 83-09 with Nyalual Chan, Corrina Jensen and Emma Green at three, four and five behind her.
The 4x100 relay team of Janessa Moore, Meier, Jozie Johnson and Ava Wolfe posted the top time of 52.16 seconds. The 4x200 team of Lily Highfield, Addison Ahrens, Schlauderaff and Waypa posted the top time of 1:53.55 and the 4x800 team of Burtis, Kiara Gentz, Grace Jacobs and Anna Cox posted the top time of 10:45.26.
In the 4x400, Owatonna took first and second with Wiese, Koslosky, Pool and Brady earning first with a time of 4:21.48 and Stanton, Cox, Ahrens and Laura Stevensen finished with a time of 4:36.67