Trevor Hiatt ALI

Owatonna senior Trevor Hiatt took third place during the Albert Lea Invitational and helped the Huskies to a first place team finish. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Cross country is now in full swing, as the Owatonna boys and girls teams made the trip down to Albert Lea Bancroft Bay Park on Monday for the Albert Lea Invitational. Both teams are off to great starts to the season, with the Huskies claiming both first-place team finishes.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments