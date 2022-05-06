It was another day, another prestigious victory for the boys and girls track and field teams at Owatonna as both Huskies teams were crowned as the Mayo Dick Norman Invitational champions following some record-breaking performances.
The boys team took first place in the team standings with 871.5 team points with Rochester Mayo trailing them in second with 841 and the girls team dominated with 669 team points while second place Mankato West finished with 591 points.
Boy Track and Field
The boys team broke a couple of personal records on their way to earning the first place trophy, but for Connor Ginskey and Noah Kubicek, personal records weren’t good enough.
The original Mayo Dick Norman Invite record in the boys 800-meter was two minutes, 3.15 seconds. Ginskey and Kubicek both broke the record as Ginskey won the event at 2:00.42 and Kubicek took second at 2:03.03.
Standout jumper Justin Gleason set a new school record in the triple jump after he won the event at 44 feet, 10.25 inches in one of his few times competing in the triple jump this season. Gleason also set a personal best distance of 22 feet, 0.75 inches in the long jump en route to another first place finish.
Carter Johnson blazed his way to a time of 15.09 seconds to win the 110 hurdles with Ryan Gregory supporting in third place at 15.65 seconds. Gregory earned a time of 39.18 seconds to win the 300 hurdles with Seth Johnson in fourth and Carter Johnson in fifth.
The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams won their respective events. Keanan Larson, Noah Wellnitz, Kubicek and Gregory earned the top time 3:29.02 to win the 4x400 and Jacob Ginskey, Connor Ginskey, David Smith and Kubicek earned a time of 8:36.67 to win the 4x800.
The 4x100 team of Max Zirngible, Jonathan LaDuke, Ryley Glassmaker and Tanner Stendel and the 4x200 team of Gleason, Kaven Torabpour, Garrett Karsten and Glassmaker both too second with time of 45.06 seconds and 1:31.54 respectively.
Owatonna also had a handful of third place finishes that included Leroy Delarosa in the 1,600m at 4:43.20, Eli Spurgeon in the discus throw at 139 feet, seven inches and Aidan Charles in the pole vault at 12 feet.
Girls Track and Field
The girls team first place finish was powered by an individual first place finish from Carsyn Brady, a first place finish in the the relays and multiple top three finishes.
Brady won the girls 1,600m by nearly five seconds with a time of 5:25.54 with Laura Stevensen (5:40.53) and Kiara Gentz (5:45.61) right behind her in fourth and fifth place.
The 4x100 team consisting of Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa and Ava Wolfe earned first place in a photo finish against Rochester Mayo by 0.01 seconds. The girls finished with a time of 51.41 seconds and Mayo clocked in at 51.42 seconds.
The 4x200 team of Meier, Waypa, Taylor Schlauderaff and Wolfe, the 4x400 team of Annika Wiese, Brady, Maryn Pool and Madeline Koslosky and the 4x800 team of Brady, Samantha Hartman, Jaci Burtis and Anna Cox all earned second place finishes with times of 1:48.49, 4:11.73 and 10:12.37 respectively.
Hillary Haarstad and Lauren Bangs both earned individual second place finishes with Haarstad in the triple jump at 32 feet, 11.75 inches and Bangs in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches. Brooke Miles and McKenna Dufrene took fifth and sixth in the high jump behind Bangs.
Madeline Koslosky nearly went sub-17 seconds in the 100 hurdles at 17.01 second for third with DuFrene (17.42) in fourth Emma Johnson (17.90) in fifth. Koslosky also took fourth in the 300 hurdles at 47.68 seconds with DuFrene in seventh and Miles in 10th.
Meier led in the 200m dash at 27.27 seconds and was followed by Waypa in fifth and Addison Ahrens in eighth. Wiese took third in the 400m at 1:03.05 with Kennedy Schammel in eighth and Pool in ninth.