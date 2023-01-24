The Owatonna boys and girls basketball teams matched up against the Winona Winhawks Monday, with the boys hosting and the girls going on the road. But in both cases, the Huskies picked up strong victories, with a 78-56 win for the boys and a 60-40 win for the girls.
Boys Basketball: Owatonna 78, Winona 56
Inside Owatonna High School, the boys team were looking to bounce back following a road loss against Mankato East and a strong first half helped pave the way for their 10th victory of the season.
The Huskies outscored the Winhawks 44-24 in the first half and built upon their 20-point lead in the second half by outscoring Winona 34-32 for the 22-point victory.
Four different Huskies finished in double-digit scoring with senior guards Blake Burmeister and Collin Vick leading the way with 19 points each. Vick fell three assists shy of a triple-double after adding in 10 rebounds and seven assists. Ayden Walter knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 15 points and five assists and Jason Klecker recorded 11 points and a game-high four blocks.
The boys make a quick stop at Red Wing on Tuesday before they return home on Friday to host Albert Lea.
Girls Basketball: Owatonna 60, Winona 40
The mid-season turnaround for the Owatonna girls basketball team is in full swing as the Huskies notched their fourth straight win with the 60-40 victory over Winona.
Morgan Fisher played a big role in the Huskies win over the hosting Winhawks as the junior forward led the team with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with two assists, a block and a steal.
Anni Moran, Maryn Pool and Kennedy Schammel all added in six points each. Carsyn Brady followed with five points, along with four points from Abigail Shornock, Ava Olson and Danika Ringhofer, two points from MaKenna Neumann and Natalie Krumholz and one point from Sami Hartman.
Following the girls home game against Red Wing on Tuesday, they’ll go on the road to face Albert Lea on Friday.