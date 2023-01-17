...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Owatonna beats Centennial, falls to KW, ZM at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Duals
Owatonna wrestling went on the road to compete in the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Dual Invitational during the weekend, and the Huskies recorded a 1-2 record, following a 40-37 win over Centennial and losses to Kenyon-Wanamingo and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Owatonna 40, Centennial 37
The Huskies got pins at three of the first four weight classes with Kaden Lindquist (106 pounds) earning the fall at 1:45, Jayden Jirele (120) earning the fall at 1:50 and Lane Karsten (126) earning the fall at 1:40.
Michael Reinardy and Jack Sorenson recorded back-to-back pins at 138 pounds and 145 pounds, with Cael Robb following up two weight classes later with a pin in 39 seconds at 160 pounds.
Blake Fitcher added additional bonus points at 195 pounds with a 9-0 major decision over Centennial’s Joe Streff.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 36, Owatonna 31
Jirele and Karsten got the Huskies on the board at 120 with Jirele’s fall at 4:37 over Ryan LaCanne and Karsten’s 16-11 decision over Reed Sommer.
Reinardy and Sorenson recorded another set of back-to-back wins thanks to a 9-4 decision victory for Reinardy over Gavin Johnson and an 8-4 decision for Sorenson over Trent Foss.
RJ Reinardy picked up a win by fall at 1:10 over Gage Thompson at 160 pound, which was followed by a 12-1 major decision for Robb over Dillon Bartel. Fitcher picked up a pin of his own at 195 to round things out.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 53, Owatonna 13
The Huskies’ loss to host Zumbrota-Mazeppa was led by bonus point wins for Cael Robb and Michael Reinardy.
Robb pinned Cody Anderson in just over a minute at 170 and Reinardy recorded a 15-5 major decision over Zayne Novek at 138.
Grant Lower rounded things out at 285, where he recorded a 7-5 decision win over Tucker Buck.
Girls Tournament
Owatonna’s girls wrestlers also competed in a tournament and saw plenty of victories.
Precious Carter recorded wins by fall in the 145 pound quarterfinals and semifinal rounds. She pinned Ava Marie Lopez at 1:11 in the quarters and she pinned Kalli Schirmers at 3:24 in the semis. Carter ultimately fell in the finals to Luverne’s Cece Rock.
Lucinda Ornelas and Londyn Abbott both made appearances in the fifth place matches of their respective weight classes at 100 pounds and 107 pounds.
Aliah Fischer recorded three straight falls over Afton Vogt (1:19), Amani Stanifer (1:43) and Nora Akpan (3:42) at 138 pounds.
Isabelle Townley competed in the 107 pound third place matchup, but fell to Champlin Park’s Teleah Zeon.