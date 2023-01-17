Owatonna wrestling went on the road to compete in the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Dual Invitational during the weekend, and the Huskies recorded a 1-2 record, following a 40-37 win over Centennial and losses to Kenyon-Wanamingo and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.


