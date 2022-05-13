The Huskies greet senior first baseman Taylor Bogen at home after he hit a three-run home run during the second game of the Huskies' doubleheader against the Northfield Raiders. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna Huskies traveled up to Northfield on Thursday and were rewarded with two wins after sweeping their doubleheader against the hosting Raiders. Owatonna pulled out a 7-3 win in the first game and closed things out with a 10-1 win in the second game.
Game One: Owatonna 7, Northfield 3
A pair of late-run innings helped the Huskies pull ahead in a close game one, despite a difference in the amount of hits from each side.
Owatonna opened with a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before the Raiders tacked on two in the bottom of the first and one in the second to take a 3-1 lead. With one run in the third and fourth innings, the Huskies tied it at 3-3.
They regained the lead in the sixth inning with two runs scored and extended the lead up to four runs with two more scoring in the top of the seventh while Northfield failed to score any runs past the second inning.
Seniors Caleb Vereide, Nick Williams and Taylor Bogen and sophomore Owen Beyer led with two hits each. Williams had a team-leading three RBIs and Vereide recorded two RBIs. Ayden Walter, Mitch Seykora and Teagun Ahrens had one hit each. Ahrens and Seykora had one RBI each and Williams and Seykora drew three walks each.
Bogen got the start on the mound and went the full seven innings. He posted six strikeouts while only surrendering four hits, three earned runs and one walk.
Game Two: Owatonna 10, Northfield 1
If getting the win with a strong performance at the plate and on the mound wasn’t enough, Bogen opened the second game with a three-run blast to deep left-center to give Owatonna a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
Northfield responded in the bottom of the first with its first and only run of the game before the Huskies ran away with two runs in the second and fourth and one run in the third, fifth and seventh innings to secure the nine-run lead.
Williams and Vereide recorded their second multiple hit game with two hits apiece, along with two hits from Chris Homuth. Walter, Bogen, Dylan Maas, Drew Kretlow and Beyer all added one hit each. Bogen led with four RBIs while Walter, Vereide, Williams, Homuth and Kretlow all had one RBI each.
Senior Addison Andrix started on the mound and posted six strikeouts in his six innings of pitching. He allowed five hits, one walk and one unearned run against him. Grant Achterkirch pitched one inning, struck one batter out and allowed two hits, no walks or runs.