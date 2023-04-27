The Owatonna baseball and softball teams both lost against the Winona Winhawks Tuesday night.
Softball saw its undefeated streak to start the season come to an end with a 7-0 home defeat, while baseball went down 9-5 on the road.
Baseball: Winona 9, Owatonna 5
Winona jumped out to an early lead with two runs scored in the bottom of the first and three runs scored in the bottom of the second. The Huskies scored three runs in the fourth and two runs in the sixth, but a two-run fifth inning between one-run fourth and sixth innings helped the Winhawks keep the lead.
Mitch Seykora led the Huskies with four hits and one RBI. Teagun Ahrens, Briley Highfield, Drew Kretlow, Chris Homuth, Collin Vick and Nathan Theis all recorded one hit. Ahrens, Kretlow and Theis recorded one RBI each.
Seykora pitched four innings, struck out three batters and surrendered two hits, seven walks and four earned runs. Homuth and Carson Olson pitched an inning each and surrendered a combined three hits, four walks and two earned runs.
Softball: Winona 7, Owatonna 0
A steady stream on runs helped Winona give the Huskies their first loss of the season. Winona scored one run in the top of the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings before scoring two runs in the seventh to close things out.
“Winona came and played a complete game against us tonight,” said Owatonna softball head coach Jeremy Moran. “They hit the ball well, they made all the plays in the field and their pitcher was outstanding in the circle.”
Izzy Radel broke up Winona’s no-hitter with Owatonna’s lone hit of the night. Radel, Kendra Bogen and Taya Selbrade all drew one walk.
Kennedy Hodgman pitched all seven innings and struck out one batter, while surrendering 11 hits, two walks and five earned runs.