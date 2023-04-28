(OHS Baseball) Teagun Ahrens

Owatonna senior Teagun Ahrens (3) flips the ball to first base for an out during the Huskies’ home loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna baseball team returned home to Dartts Park Thursday, while the softball team traveled to Mankato to play the defending state champions in the Mankato West Scarlets. Baseball fell 14-0 at home and softball fell 3-1 on the road.

(OHS Baseball) Nathan Theis

Owatonna junior Nathan Theis (24) reaches third base after recording a hit during the Huskies' home loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS Baseball) Johnny Clubb

Owatonna senior Jonathan Clubb (22) throws a pitch during the Huskies’ home loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Baseball) Michael Reinardy

Owatonna junior Michael Reinardy (11) throws a pitch during the Huskies' home loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports.

