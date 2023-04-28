The Owatonna baseball team returned home to Dartts Park Thursday, while the softball team traveled to Mankato to play the defending state champions in the Mankato West Scarlets. Baseball fell 14-0 at home and softball fell 3-1 on the road.
Baseball: Mankato West 14,Owatonna 0
Things just weren’t destined to go in the Huskies favor in their return to Dartts Park as the Scarlets saw the ball well up and down their lineup. West knocked in five runs in the top of the first and six in the top of the sixth, along with one-run innings in the second, third and fourth, to run away with things.
The Huskies saw Mitch Seykora, Briley Highfield, Michael Reinardy and Nathan Theis all record hits, which included Theis reaching third base on an error in the outfield, but was left stranded.
Teagun Ahrens, Michael Reinardy, Johnny Clubb, Chris Homuth and Noah Truelson all saw time on the mound and they combined to allow 13 hits, 11 walks and no strikeouts in the loss.
Owatonna will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday, when the Huskies travel to Rochester for a doubleheader against the Rochester Mayo Spartans.
Softball: Mankato West 3, Owatonna 1
An experienced Huskies team got their shot to match up against the defending Class AAA state champions with the Scarlets and came just a few runs away from knocking off the defending champs.
Following three scoreless innings, Mankato West knocked in three runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 3-0 on the Huskies. Zoie Roush knocked in Kendra Bogen in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 3-1, but the Huskies weren’t able to score any more runs.
Bogen led Owatonna with two hits, while Katelyn Bentz, Taya Selbrade and Roush recorded the only other hits.
Kennedy Hodgman kept the Huskies in it with strong pitching through all six innings. He tallied six strikeouts while only surrendering eight hits, one walk and three total runs.
“Kennedy pitched really well tonight, her best game of the year,” said Owatonna softball head coach Jeremy Moran. “Our defense was solid behind her and we really played well in the field. We just could not string together the hits we needed tonight.”
The Huskies will return to Morehouse Park on Tuesday to host a home doubleheader against the Rochester Mayo Spartans.