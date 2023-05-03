Owatonna baseball kicked off a busy week — one that will see the Huskies play six total games — with a road doubleheader against the Rochester Mayo Spartans Tuesday. Owatonna went 0-2 in the doubleheader, with a close 9-8 loss and a less competitive 8-2 loss.
Game One: Mayo 9, Owatonna 8
The Huskies sat in a good spot early against the Spartans in the first game. One run in the top of the second and five runs in the top of the third gave Owatonna a 6-2 lead.
Mayo trickled in one run in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings and used a four-run sixth inning to counter Owatonna’s two runs in the top of the inning to take the first game from the Huskies.
Teagun Ahrens, Mitch Seykora and Tayte Berg recorded multi-hit games with two hits each. Ayden Walter, Briley Highfield, Drew Kretlow and Collin Vick recorded one hit each. Berg led the team in RBIs with three with Highfield recording two and Kretlow and Vick recording one each.
Jonathan Clubb, Carson Olson, Michael Reinardy and Mitch Seykora split time on the mound and combined for four strikeouts and 15 hits, four walks and nine total runs allowed.
Game Two: Mayo 8, Owatonna 2
Mayo used a steady stream of runs in the first, second, third and fifth innings to build up a 7-0 lead going into the top of the sixth. Seykora managed to knock in Reinardy before Ethan Armstrong knocked Seykora in to cut the lead to 7-2 in the top of the sixth.
The Spartans scored one more in the bottom of the inning and held Owatonna scoreless in the top of the seventh.
Walter, Ahrens, Reinardy, Seykora and Armstrong recorded the only hits for the Huskies with Seykora and Armstrong producing the lone RBIs.
Seykora, Berg and Chris Homuth split time on the mound and combined for four strikeouts and five hits, seven walks and eight total runs allowed.
Owatonna’s busy week continues on Thursday when it returns to Dartts Park to host Mankato East at 6 p.m. The Huskies will then play in a tournament hosted in St. Cloud and are set to face Minneapolis Southwest at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Putz Field. They’ll play Maple Grove at 10 a.m. and Elk River at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday with both games at Joe Faber Field.