The Owatonna baseball went on the road to Albert Lea on Tuesday and fell 11-7 to the hosting Tigers behind a tough defensive third inning.
Albert Lea got on the board first with a pair of runners scoring in the bottom of the second inning before Owatonna took a brief 3-2 lead with three scoring in the top of the third inning.
The Tigers answered right back with six runners crossing home to claim an 8-3 lead. Owatonna and Albert Lea split two-run innings in the fourth to keep it a five-run game. The Huskies scored one run in the fifth and sixth while the Tigers scored one in the sixth to seal the game.
Sophomore Mitch Seykora highlighted Owatonna’s offense by blasting a shot over the left field fence for his first home run. He tied Ayden Walter and Owen Beyer for a team-leading two hits. Nick Williams added one hit.
Walter, Seykora, Williams, Caleb Vereide, Grant Achterkirch and Chris Homuth all recorded one RBI each.
On the mound, Seykora pitched two innings and surrendered five hits, two walks and six earned runs. Addison Andrix came in to pitch one inning and allowed two hits, one walk and two earned runs. Homuth pitched three innings and gave up three hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Owatonna will return home to Dartts Park on Thursday to celebrate senior night by hosting Mankato West.