Whenever you crack the door open, even slightly, you run the risk of an opposing team taking advantage and blowing it wide open.
In the opening round of the Section 1AAAA softball tournament, the No. 3 seeded Owatonna Huskies pounced on several mistakes to defeat the visiting, No. 6 seeded Rochester Mayo Spartans 7-1 to move on to the next round.
Hits were hard to come by early on as a pitching duel between sophomore Kennedy Hodgman and Mayo’s Alexa Carlstrom left batters struggling at the plate, and it all came down to which defense was going to crack first.
“It’s really just the game of softball,” said Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran. “The team that makes the most mistakes usually loses, and we just have to make sure we capitalize on them. I told them before the game that let's be the team that capitalizes on the mistakes and don’t give them the big innings. That’s what we did tonight. We made them make mistakes, and we made them pay.”
The Huskies made it a quick first inning defensively while the Spartans defense battled some miscues and mistakes that allowed Owatonna score one run in the bottom of the first, second and third innings.
Eighth grade right fielder Kendra Bogen missed on her swing for strike three, but Mayo’s catcher lost the ball after it went high and allowed Bogen to take first base. Senior third baseman Parris Hovden drove a ball deep into center field and drove Bogen in after Mayo’s center fielder dropped the ball.
The following inning, sophomore first baseman Samantha Bogen got on base the same way as Kendra: dropped strike three that got away from the catcher. Junior catcher Paiton Glynn laid down a bunt, but when Mayo tried throwing Bogen out, the ball sailed deep into the outfield and allowed Bogen to take third and score.
Junior shortstop Katelyn Bentz opened the bottom of third with a leadoff double and took third on a passed ball. Sophomore Zoie Roush grounded to shortstop, but a failure to cleanly field the ball got Roush to first and sent Bentz home.
Meanwhile, the Huskies adapted a bend-don’t-break mentality defensively. In back-to-back innings, Mayo was able to get runners on second and third, but were left stranded and scoreless thanks to some good defensive play from Owatonna.
The Spartans sent a shot to Hodgman in the circle during the fourth inning and the sophomore pitcher was able to hold off the runner on third from scoring, getting the easy out at first before closing out the inning.
“When they did get base runners on, [Hodgman] didn’t let it rattle her,” Moran said. “She kept attacking, she kept throwing strikes and no walks. That’s pretty typical, she’s pretty good with her control and not giving them extra runners. It keeps the pressure off our defense and she keeps them off balance.”
Rochester threatened to close the already close gap on the scoreboard, but failed to do so and allowed the Huskies an opportunity to extend their lead in the fifth inning.
Bases loaded with no outs, Glynn popped up to the shortstop, who missed the catch and allowed Bentz to score from third and put Glynn on first. Mehsa Krause responded by sending a shot into the outfield for a two-RBI single to put Owatonna up 6-0.
Mayo got on the board with its one and only run in the top of the sixth when Carlstrom led off with a solo shot to bring it within one run. But Hovden voided the run in the bottom of the sixth inning with Mayo’s left fielder missing a catch near the wall, which allowed Hovden to take third.
Danika Ringhofer pinch-ran for her and got driven in by a two-out triple from Zoie Roush to put Owatonna back up by six runs.
All it took was two quick pop outs and Hodgman’s sixth strikeout of the day to eliminate No. 6 Mayo from Section 1AAAA play and advance the Huskies to the second round, where they’ll matchup against a No. 2 seeded Lakeville South team fresh off a 11-1 win over No. 7 Rochester Century.
“When we did have an error, we made plays afterwards to get out of the jams, which is something we haven’t done as well lately, so it was good to see the defense come and play strong,” Moran said. “Offensively, we had hits from a lot of different people and even when we didn’t get hits, we were hitting the ball hard.”
Bentz, Hovden, Roush all had two hits with Roush recording two RBIs. Izzy Radel, Samantha Bogen, Glynn and Krause all recorded one hit with two RBIs coming from Krause and one coming from Glynn.
Hodgman finished her day by posting six strikeouts, four hits allowed, one earned run and her home run allowed to Carlstrom being one of only hiccups in seven innings pitched.
The No. 3 Huskies and No. 2 Lakeville South Cougars are set to play at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Todd Park in Austin.