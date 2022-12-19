‘Tis the season.
I am, of course, talking about college recruiting season. What else would I be referring to?
Anyway, if you follow local athletics and have browsed social media recently, you’ve inevitably stumbled across the ubiquitous posts from prep athletes declaring that he or she has been contacted by a college coach and identified as someone who would fit their specific program. These announcements run the gamut in style, design, format and language, but always include the word “offer.”
And that’s where I’m going to start breaking things down, because as you’ll come to find out, not all offers are created equal. Just not all offers include a scholarship, but all scholarships include an offer.
Confused yet? Allow me to explain.
When it comes to the NCAA — the prevailing governing body of college athletics that I’ll be referencing throughout this article — the term “offer” is often mistakenly presumed to automatically include an athletic-based scholarship. In reality, though, that simply isn’t the case.
I’ll begin by putting things into perspective, and hopefully the context will gradually reveal itself.
First and foremost, playing college sports is exceedingly difficult — at any level. Simply garnering official interest from a college athletics program puts an individual in exclusive company. You might have heard the statistics before, but it’s worth repeating that only about 7% of high school athletes ultimately go on to play in college. Again, that’s high school athletes, not high school students.
This number becomes even smaller when you parse through each level of the NCAA and the data reveals that only about 3% of high school athletes receive an athletic scholarship of any amount. Only a small percentage of those are full-rides, which covers 100% of tuition, room, board and books.
So, yeah, the word “offer” isn’t quite as straightforward as you might assume. There are a multitude of variables at play and it can get a little convoluted at the “scholarship level,” a term used when referring to Division I and Division II college athletics.
The only level of the NCAA that doesn’t allow for athletic scholarships is Division III, so any offer presented to a prospective student-athlete from one of these institutions simply means this individual will be guaranteed a spot on the roster of their chosen sport if they are admitted into the school and decide to join the team. In this realm, it’s actually pretty straightforward: If it’s D-III, it’s an offer to join the team, and that’s it.
Move one step up the NCAA ladder, and it starts to get a little more complicated. This is where college sports start transitioning from an extracurricular activity and a way to enhance the overall culture of an institution, to colossal, multi-million-dollar money-making ventures.
Basically, if an offer comes from a Division II or Division I program, the implications are far more comprehensive and several factors need to be considered to understand exactly what it entails.
Both D-II and D-I member-schools are allowed to provide athletic-based scholarships ranging in number, dollar amount and percentage of tuition. Though a full-ride is the most lucrative and famous method, it is far more likely that an athlete will ultimately garner what is known as a partial athletic scholarship. This could be as few as a couple hundred dollars per semester to upwards of 90% of the entire tuition.
At the risk of oversimplifying what is a rather complex and multi-layered process, scholarship-level programs allocate their overall pool of available athletic scholarship money using two distinct formats, “head-count” or “equivalency.”
The head-count method is exclusive to the Division I level and means every official scholarship offer is a full-ride and awarded to a single individual. It’s all or nothing. The two most common D-I sports that fall into this category are football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball.
Generally, sports that use the head-count method produce the highest revenue for the college or university and are restricted in count, not currency. For Division I men’s and women’s basketball, this number is 13. For FBS football, it’s 85 and 63 for FCS football. For volleyball, the number is 12.
When considering all D-I and D-II athletic programs, the most common method of dispensing scholarships is via the equivalency process. All Division II programs fall under this category and a coach can choose to divide their overall “bank” of scholarships in an endless number of ways, as long as it doesn’t exceed their predetermined budget. In the NSIC — a preeminent Division II athletic conference that houses several teams in Minnesota — a football program possesses the equivalent of anywhere between around 20 equivalent scholarships all the way to the D-II maximum of 36 equivalent scholarships to build a roster. The math is essentially endless in regards to how this money can be allocated.
Division II men’s and women’s basketball teams typically have anywhere between 6-10 full-rides to dispense and volleyball the max is eight.
A few notable local student-athletes that have committed to play at the scholarship level include: Ezra Oien (hockey, Vermont, D-I), Cael Robb (wrestling, Nebraska-Kearney, D-II) and Drew Henson (football, Minnesota-Duluth, D-II).