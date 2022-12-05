There’s something about Peyton Robb’s latest wrestling conquests and progressive ascent to national prominence at the University of Nebraska that feels unbelievable, yet entirely plausible at the same time.
The sheer volume and concentration of marquee victories he’s rung up in the last eight months spanning parts of two seasons is one of college wrestling’s hottest national storylines and a remarkable achievement for a former local student-athlete.
In 18 matches dating back to last season’s NCAA Division I Championships, Robb has lost just once — a 6-2 decision to multi-time national champion David Carr of Iowa State in the 157-pound third-place bout at the NCAAs — and defeated nine opponents who were ranked within the top 20 poll at the time of the match. His epic battle against Arizona State’s Jacori Teemer has endured as one of the 2022 national tournament’s seminal moments and punctuated Robb’s five-match winning streak that unfolded within a matter of hours on the grand stage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Overall, Robb is 17-1 since losing to Lehigh’s Josh Humphreys in the second round of last season’s NCAA Tournament. Along the way, he’s bested current No. 8-ranked Ed Scott of North Carolina State three times, defeated perhaps the best high school wrestler to ever come out of southern Minnesota in Brady Berge — formerly of Penn State — and upended No. 7 Jared Franek (North Dakota State), 7-4, to open the 2022-23 campaign. And those are only a few of the big names he’s conquered in the torrid stretch since last March.
But then again, Peyton Robb is a pretty big name himself.
He’s the one that shattered numerous program records during an illustrious five-year career at Owatonna High School and was once regarded as a national top 25 pound-for-pound prospect for the Class of 2018.
He’s also the one that has qualified for the NCAA Tournament each year since joining the Huskers’ lineup at the beginning of 2019-2020 season and has fastened an 84-26 overall record, which includes the 22-3 mark he posted during his redshirt season. He’s a reigning All-American and the recipient of several notable athletic, academic and citizenship awards.
So, when viewing things from this wider lens, the strident details of Robb’s steady rise over the last three years and ultimate emergence as a legitimate national title contender shifts into focus. It can be easy to forget that he is no stranger to competing against elite national talent from a young age and was wrestling internationally for Team USA before he even graduated high school.
Ultimately, no matter how you want to classify his wrestling career, or whether you feel he’s merely following a fixed trajectory set in motion years ago, it’s compelling nonetheless to consider that we still might not have seen the best of Peyton Robb.
All you need to do is ask Peyton Robb.
“I think my wrestling past has definitely helped me,” he said when referring to his extensive offseason training and unique competitive experiences in the sport growing up. “I think it’s helped me become a hard-nosed wrestler, and those are the types of things that only come from experience. But there is always another level.”
Unprompted, Robb went on to confess that, despite everything he’s accomplished over the last 15 years, it occasionally feels a tad surreal to reflect on how far he’s climbed the national stage, especially after matches against big time opponents.
“I’m thinking to myself, ‘I used to watch guys like this on TV growing up and now I’m competing against them,’” he said. “Sometimes I almost feel like I don’t deserve it. But I don’t look at that as a bad thing. It helps keep me grounded. I still feel like I have to prove myself every time I’m out there.”
Robb’s sentiment isn’t as exclusive amongst high-achieving athletes as you might assume, and he is part of a distinct group that has discovered an effective method to shape these natural emotions into sharp tools he can leverage on the mat.
“Confidence is bigger than anything else in this sport,” he said. “Once you have that, and you start winning matches, things can snowball quickly in your favor.”
Call is snowballing. Call it gaining steam. Call it whatever you want, Robb is living proof that it’s a very real concept. Aside from his memorable string of consecutive victories at the national tournament last year, he has reinforced this notion throughout the first calendar month of this season leading up to his most recent competition at the Cliff Keen Invitational last week. Building a 7-0 record and climbing as high as No. 2 in the national poll at 157 pounds entering the event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Robb returned home on Sunday morning with his unblemished record firmly intact.
He cruised through the first three rounds before running into a familiar face in the championship semifinals, colliding with Ed Scott for the second time in the last three weeks and third time in his last 12 matches overall. Though he never trailed, Robb said Scott pushed him harder than any of his five opponents over the weekend and forced him to dig deeper into his bag of tricks to preserve what turned out to be a 5-3 victory.
“He closed the gap,” said Robb, who pinned Scott at the NCAAs last year and beat him 8-2 in November. “I had to grind.”
Robb capped the weekend with a 7-3 victory over Purdue’s No. 11-ranked Kendall Coleman in a championship round, seizing control from the onset and winning by a comfortable margin.
“I scored a couple takedowns right away and rode him out in the end,” Robb said. “It felt good.”
As a team, the Huskers claimed their third straight team championship with 137.5 points, fending off second place NC State (127.5) and South Dakota State (123).