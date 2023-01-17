Ezra Oien has experienced a lot during her illustrious two-sport career at Owatonna High School.
Logging a single minute of playing time outside the varsity level is not one of them. Just as she’s never began a game on the bench and never finished a season without earning all-conference accolades. Amd that goes for both sports.
She’s been an influential member of the local sports scene for so long that my stint as the sports editor of the People’s Press overlapped with more than half of her career, and I stepped down from the newspaper in the fall of 2020.
It was all the way back in late-2018 when Oien first emerged after scoring 13 goals and registering five assists for the OHS girls hockey team as a junior high student. Since her rookie campaign, she’s added more than 150 total points to her career tally and recently surpassed 100 goals when she found the back of the net in the third period of a non conference game against East Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 7.
As for soccer, the subtle impression of Oien’s skill and innate sensibility for the sport is embedded in my mind far deeper than any single moment or superb individual play, though there were plenty of those throughout her four-year career as well. I remember how she’d nimbly weave through a thicket of defenders with the ball tied to her spikes by an invisible string and dancing at her feet. Or how she seamlessly assimilated to the varsity level and how she could manipulate the tide of an entire game when she was at her best.
But there’s also a memory I can recount that is a bit concrete and involves a game in which my wife decided to tag along with me as I took pictures for the OPP. This is significant because, like Oien, the Soccer Player Formerly Known as Shannon Wickstrom also made her varsity debut as an eighth grader and thrived on the field of competition. In this case, quite literally.
Years before she assumed the name Shannon Weisbrod — or “Miss OPPJon” as coined by my friend and former KTTC Sports Director Mark Poulose — my talented wife earned all-state recognition in high school, all-confidence accolades in college and capped her career with a three-year stint as an assistant coach at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis. And, again, why is this significant? Well, it should help provide some perspective as to how she views the game and offer context to the following exchange that took place as we watched the Huskies on the pitch during Oien’s freshman season:
Me: “Number four (Oien) is just a freshman.”
Wife: “Wow, she’s a really good athlete. I’ll bet she plays soccer in college someday.”
As it turns out, Shannon was only half correct with her assessment that day. She nailed the sentiment about Oien being a “really good” athlete, but technically misfired on the second part. Although the current OHS senior will be taking her talents to the next level, it will be in hockey, not soccer. And by another level, I mean 1,400 miles across the country to the highest tier of the college game.
Oien is undoubtedly about to enter the largest transition period of her entire life when she packs her bags and heads east to the University of Vernon. The moment she laces up her skates and glides onto the ice for her first practice in college, she will no longer be the biggest fish in the small frozen pond that is southern Minnesota high school hockey.
Instead, Oien will immediately become just another former shark swimming in an ocean of like-minded predators, every feisty newcomer bringing an elite skill to the ice. Each upperclassman equally polished and fully prepared. The entire roster imbued with more talent that Oien has ever seen in one place.
But all of that can wait, at least for now.
When this article was written, the Huskies were still jockeying for position in a heated battle between a few select teams near the top of the Big Nine Conference standings and navigating the pitfalls of a dense middle quarter of the regular season schedule that shoe-horned seven games into a two-week timeframe to start the new year.
Oien also had her hands full on a personal level after signing her National Letter of Intent, celebrating the holidays and reaching a monumental career milestone all within a 10-day stretch lasting from late-December to early-January. Still, the Huskies’ senior was gracious enough to carve out some time from her hectic schedule to chat, literally jumping on the phone shortly after a practice in which she and her teammates had spent the previous 60 minutes attempting to recover from a conference showdown from the night prior and prepare for a nonconference road game the following afternoon at the time.
Here is how our conversation went:
OPPJon: I suppose a good place to start would be your college decision and why you chose the University of Vermont. With so many Division I hockey programs in Minnesota, how did a college more than 1,200 miles from Owatonna attract your attention? What was the overall recruiting process like?
Ezra Oien: “Well, it started a couple years ago when I was a sophomore. I was getting e-mails from D-I programs and there were a lot of colleges in the mix. But then COVID hit and that changed everything. There was so much uncertainty with (college) players receiving a fifth year of eligibility and that limited the number of incoming players each team could take. A lot of the colleges that were contacting me backed off and told me they could only take two forwards in my class. It was tough because I was set on playing D-I and I was forced to widen my net.”
“But then randomly during a summer hockey camp I played on a team where the Vermont coach (Jim Plumer) was my coach for the event on the first day. We met afterwards and he gave me some great feedback. He then coached me the second day and after the weekend he reached out about the possibility of me taking a visit. When I got there, I fell in love with the campus and I really liked the vibe. Something like 70 percent of the roster is made up of players from outside the United States, so I’ll have the chance to meet a lot of new people and experience new things. It really checked all the boxes and everything just aligned.”
OPPJon: You’re also a really accomplished soccer player and could have played in college. When did you decide that you wanted to pursue a hockey career at the next level? Has hockey always been your sport, or did that evolve over time?
Oien: “I would say as a little kid it was hockey, hockey, hockey all the time. During my high school years, I was back and forth between soccer and hockey. But, ultimately, I just fell in love with hockey and it’s been my favorite sport since I was a little kid. Soccer became my ‘fun’ sport. I loved playing it and have a lot of great memories, but my offseasons where all about hockey. I have trained harder and put in more hours (in hockey) and I would say by the end of my sophomore year I knew I wanted to play in college.”
OPPJon: It’s actually really interesting because hockey and soccer are so different. All you need is a ball, shorts and a t-shirt and you can play soccer. But there is so much more that goes into hockey, beyond just the equipment. It’s a cultural thing in this state and requires a lot of time and sacrifice by players and their families. Talk about how rewarding it is to put in all that hard work and then fulfill your dream of playing at the Division I level.
Oien: “Honestly, it’s super cool. It’s been awesome. Even though I was six years old, I actually started hockey later than most and wasn’t born into the sport like a lot of players. I was the first one in my family to play the sport. I don’t even think I have a distant relative that played hockey. When I was little, I played basketball and was way too aggressive and fouled all the time, so people started telling my parents to sign me up for hockey and I immediately fell in love with the sport. I kept putting in the work and became a captain and one of the top players that my teammates can rely on. It’s been super rewarding to be able to achieve what we have for the program and the entire Owatonna community.”
OPPJon: You are the second Owatonna girls hockey player in the last couple years to commit to a Division I program after Grace Wolfe, and she’s off to a great start at St. Cloud State. What role did she play in your career and did she provide any guidance or inspiration throughout the recruiting process?
Oien: “Grace gave me a sense of hope. Sometimes southern Minnesota (hockey) teams like Owatonna get looked down upon and she reinforced the fact that you can make it and you can get noticed by D-I schools by working hard. Grace was a great leader and someone I always looked up to as a younger player. She was a captain my whole career and set an example of how I want to conduct myself as a captain. She’s an inspiration.”
OPPJon: You touched on it briefly, but what was it like during that timeframe when you had to recalibrate your expectations and accept that you might not have the opportunity to play Division I hockey?
Oien: “It was a struggle at first. There were a few schools looking at me and I was thinking I might go to (Division III) Gustavus, which is as good as any lower-end Division I team. I was good with that. In the end, it wasn’t as much about playing Division I. I needed to ask myself: ‘Where would I excel the most? Where would I challenge myself most?’ At Vermont, they have the resources of a D-I program and I’d be able to get more one-on-one coaching. I’ve never been afraid to work hard. I want to be pushed. I just felt everything fit (at Vermont).”
OPPJon: You will basically be starting from the bottom when you get to college and you’ll have to fight as hard as you ever have before just to find a spot in the rotation, let alone the top line. In Owatonna, it was different. You were a starter from Day 1 before you even reached high school and never had to battle on the JV team or spend a season as a reserve. Have you thought about how you’re going to process this transition?
Oien: “I am honestly super excited about the challenge. I actually talked with the coaches at Vermont about that and they feel I haven’t reached my full potential yet. I thrive in competitive environments like summer hockey, and that’s when they first recognized me. I feel like I’ve grown the most in the summer and I’ve never shied away from a challenge. I love to be pushed.”
OPPJon: What where your first impressions when you visited Vermont? What are some of the specific things that you were impressed with most, both inside and outside the hockey program?
Oien: “First, it was the coaching staff. I immediately fell in love with the coaches. When I was there, the whole landscape and the community, it felt a lot like I was home. It felt like Minnesota. Honestly, it reminded me a lot of Duluth. The college campus wasn’t too big, and it wasn’t too small. I met with a lot of the players and so many things started to align. As things progressed, it became more real and I needed to ask myself if I wanted to go that far from home for college. But I’ve never been a home body. The opportunity just felt right.”
OPPJon: Before you made your final decision, what where some of the schools outside Gustavus and Vermont that you considered throughout the process?
Oien: Initially, I was talking with (Division I) St. Cloud State for a while. Brown (University) actually reached out to me after my eighth-grade year and I had e-mailed back and forth with Penn State a little. But most of the traffic came from D-III schools. I think a lot of the D-I programs in Minnesota were holding back because of how the extra year of eligibility (via COVID) affected their rosters. But in the end, I just had to keep my options open.”
OPPJon: Did you ever think you’d be playing college hockey so far from home?
Oien: No, not at all. If you would have asked me two years ago, I would have thought I’d for sure be playing somewhere in Minnesota.”