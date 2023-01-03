Though his unassuming disposition made it easy to blend into the background and seamlessly assume the role as just another trusted lieutenant on Owatonna’s sprawling coaching staff, there is no mistaking the profound influence Doug Wanous had on the Huskies’ entire football operation.
And now, it’s come full circle.
The very stability Wanous helped cultivate for more than a quarter century cannot be understated, nor can it be measured, but it was a major part of the calculous this past offseason when he decided to step down as the Huskies’ lead offensive line coach. Essentially, if the program wasn’t in such a good place — if its foundation wasn’t so sturdy — he probably would have wrestled with his emotions a lot more than he ultimately did. Instead, his longevity offered clarity, his experience supplying perspective.
“I just felt like it was time,” Wanous said. “We had played the last game on the field where I had built so many memories and I felt there was some relevance to that. It was symbolic in a way.”
Now, almost a month removed from the official announcement, and more than two months after the Huskies’ season-ending loss to Rochester Mayo in the section title game, Wanous has been able to view his career through a fresh prism. Over the previous 31 years, he hasn’t given much credence to his overall legacy, that’s just not how he’s wired. He was always far too busy focusing on the path in front of him to give much credence to the path behind. There was always the next incoming crop of linemen to assess, always the latest batch of film to break down, always the next practice to plan. Besides, he knew the time would eventually come when things would slow down and he’d allow himself to reminisce.
Well, that time is finally here, and Wanous admits it’s been quite a ride.
“It has been a fairy tale,” Wanous said. “Coaching never felt like a job to me and I think that has allowed me to appreciate the journey a lot more.”
A coaching legacy, a lineage of linemen
As one of Owatonna’s top assistant football coaches for the previous 26 years, Wanous helped fundamentally redefine what it meant to battle in the trenches and hold the line for the Huskies’ potent offensive attack. He was a master technician and possessed a knack for simplifying the complex.
For instance, Wanous was one of the few coaches in the entire state to a deploy a hybrid run blocking scheme that utilizes both zone and man-to-man concepts. Most high school programs simply don’t possess the manpower, expertise or overall resources to even entertain such a complex philosophy, let alone successfully implement it like Wanous and the Huskies did more than 10 years ago.
But Owatonna isn’t like most high school programs, and, of course, there is only one Doug Wanous.
“Some would say you can’t marry two different blocking schemes at the high school level,” said Wanous. “It certainly wasn’t easy, but the kids trusted us and bought in the whole way.”
Few people appreciated the intricate details and grasped the technical nuances of the sport better than Wanous, but he was always far more interested in how football provided a means to an end and how it could be used as a sharp tool to reinforce valuable life lessons to a malleable group of young men. It also allowed him to give back to an Owatonna community that supported him with the same vigor during his playing days as they did when the Huskies’ were rising to statewide dominance and capturing three Class 5A state titles between 2013 and 2018.
“I’m an Owatonna guy,” Wanous said. “I wore the blue jersey. To then be given this opportunity to give back to the community that gave me so much was my compass. That was my generator. Football was greater than myself and coaching allowed me to positively impact the lives of so many kids.”
With a background in education, Wanous had an innate ability to tap into the individual strengths of each player under his tutelage and was consistent in his approach, drilling the fundamental techniques of each of the five positions on the offensive line and, ultimately, elevating the threshold of the entire unit. When he spoke, his players listened. He wasn’t afraid to raise his voice, but preferred a far more pragmatic approach to communication that was both direct in its message, yet soft in its delivery.
“Doug is very thoughtful and smart and knows how to get the best out of his kids,” said Marc Wiese, who worked alongside Wanous for more than 25 years. “He wants to stay under the radar and is so organized. He handled all the positions (on the offensive line) and delegated to me and Melch (Kyle Melcher). We came to practice every day and he had a plan breaking down exactly what we were going to work on and how we were going to get it done. He took the interior guys. I worked with the tackles and Melch handled the tight ends and full backs. It was seamless.”
Wanous got his coaching career started shortly after he graduated from Concordia College in 1988, beginning with a short stint as a sub-varsity assistant at Moorhead High School and a slightly longer stop farther west in Custer, South Dakota in the Black Hills region of the country.
As a player, Wanous was a key member of the OHS offensive line for three years and a starter on the Indians’ team that lost to Stillwater in the 1982 state championship game, so when the opportunity arose for him to return home and continue coaching football, he didn’t hesitate, even if it meant initially taking a few steps down the proverbial coaching ladder to do so. After spending his first year in Owatonna at the junior high level, Wanous was elevated to the high school B-Squad as an assistant the following autumn and eventually joined the varsity staff under a young, ambitious head coach named Jeff Williams in 1997.
“I guess they say the rest is history,” Wanous said.
History, indeed.
The Blue Collar Boys
Wanous was part of a rather remarkable coaching situation at OHS. Not only has the program hired just two head coaches since 1965, but retained essentially the same core of assistants for 27 consecutive years before Wanous and 32-year veteran, Kevin Stelter, stepped down this past offseason. Similar to the relationship that exists between Williams and long-time defensive coordinator, Marc Achterkirch, Wanous and fellow offensive line coach, Marc Wiese, shared a unique relationship and followed a similar football trajectory.
Though Wiese was a few years behind Wanous, he, too, played on the offensive line at OHS in the 1980s, went on to compete at the next level (at Division II Mankato State) and pivoted to coaching shortly after graduating from college. Owatonna struck gold when the pair joined forces on the varsity staff in 1998. They shared an innate coaching chemistry and quickly found their stride as co-leaders of the offensive line, collaborating to build some of the best offensive fronts to ever come through the program.
However, the duo will be revered most for building something far greater and are best known for establishing a unifying creed and nurturing an exclusive culture known simply as Blue Collar. Cut straight from the tapestry of the greater OHS football program, Blue Collar endures to this day and exists in many forms. It’s a standard. It’s a mentality. It’s a movement. It’s a brotherhood.
“The Blue Collar boys aren’t the ones getting the press or stealing the headlines,” Wanous said. “But that’s OK. Their motivation is intrinsic and comes from playing for the person next to them on the line — playing for their buddies. For them, it’s about doing all the hard work and letting someone else get all the glory. That’s service leadership at its best, and that’s what we’ve tried to establish with the Blue Collar.”
Blue Collar has evolved throughout the years and grown to symbolize something far greater than anything Wanous or Wiese could have ever imagined when the idea was first hatched roughly 20 years ago. It has provided an identity to a perpetually overlooked position group and inspired entire generations of young athletes to strive to one day join this football fraternity. For current Owatonna players, it provides validation. Over the years, earning one of the five coveted spots on the offensive line has become a badge of honor and one of the few tangible payouts for years of dedication to a selfless craft. Traditional individual statistics don’t exist for offensive linemen, and in many ways, Blue Collar fills this void.
Wiese is one of the original founding fathers of Blue Collar, but credits Wanous for spearheading the entire philosophy, calling him a “protégé” and the “godfather” of the entire movement.
“What else can you say about Doug Wanous?” Wiese added. “He’s the best at what he did.”
The impact of Wanous
Though on-field success has never been Wanous’ personal beacon, he built an impressive resume and was renowned as one of the top position coaches in the state by the end of his career. He coached in five state championship games and, of course, helped guide the Huskies to three Class 5A state championships between 2013 and 2018. He was also the chief architect of the offensive lines that paved the way for one of the state’s all-time leading rushers in Jason Williamson. Running behind some of the finest individual linemen to ever come through the program, Williamson rang up more than 5,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in his three-year career.
Wanous took home the 2015 Butch Nash Award recognizing assistant coaches throughout Minnesota whose contributions to their specific program “approach that of a head coach.” He also served on numerous staffs during Minnesota’s annual all-star game played in Minneapolis every December. Two of his players went on to play in the Big Ten Conference and dozens more landed on rosters throughout every level of the college sport. However, there is one former player that exemplifies Wanous’ lineage above anyone else, and he never spent a single down on the offensive line. Instead, this player was an all-state middle linebacker and 2013 state champion named Luke Wanous, also known as Doug’s son.
Usurpingly, Luke displayed strikingly similar leadership qualities as his father and embodied what it meant to be a team captain. In fact, he was more than that. He was a captain’s captain and a coach on the field. During Luke’s three-year career with the Huskies as a full-time starter, Owatonna finished with a 34-3 overall record, played in a pair of Prep Bowls and captured the school’s first ever state championship in football when the Huskies finished 13-0 in 2013
“Those were some special years,” the elder Wanous said. “Being able to talk football, breakdown film and go over game plans with Luke is something I will always remember. When he was on the field, we could communicate without talking. All it took was a look. We just knew.”
Moving forward, Wanous — whose daughter, Millie, is a few years younger than Luke and shares her own passion for football and attended almost every game when she was a student at OHS — will be in better position to focus on his duties as the recently appointed Interim Dean of Students at the new high school, which is on track to open its doors this fall. He will also continue to teach English.