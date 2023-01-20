Parker Casas (Owatonna WR)

Sophomore Parker Casas recorded a win by fall during the Huskies’ road dual victory over Mankato East. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Parker Casas (Owatonna WR)

On a night of postponements and cancellations, the Owatonna wrestling team made the drive to Mankato for a Big 9 Conference dual against the hosting Mankato East Cougars. The drive proved useful for the Huskies, who came away with a 55-19 road dual victory over the Cougars.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments