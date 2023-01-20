On a night of postponements and cancellations, the Owatonna wrestling team made the drive to Mankato for a Big 9 Conference dual against the hosting Mankato East Cougars. The drive proved useful for the Huskies, who came away with a 55-19 road dual victory over the Cougars.
Kaden Lindquist opened for the Huskies at 106 pounds and got them on the board with a 3-0 lead, recording a 7-2 decision victory over East’s Jackson Stensrud.
Mankato East countered by picking up a fall at 113 pounds, but a run of six bonus point victories helped Owatonna distance itself.
Open weights were an issue for the Cougars, who surrendered five forfeit victories out of the 14 total weight classes. Following East’s win at 113, three of the next four matchups resulted in forfeit victories for the Huskies.
Jayden Jirele and Lane Karsten both won by forfeit at 120 and 126 pounds, while Logan Piotrowski won by forfeit at 138 pounds. Parker Casas picked up a pin at 1:52 over East’s Colton Stehr sandwiched between Karsten and Piotrowski's forfeit victories.
Michael Reinardy kept the string of bonus points going by recording a 15-4 major decision victory over Luke Scholtes to put the Huskies up 31-6 through the first seven weights.
The Cougars picked up a 13-7 decision win at 152 pounds, but RJ Reinardy responded by pinning Elliot Betz at 3:30 and was followed up by Cael Robb winning by forfeit at 170 pounds.
"We took care of business tonight, knowing that Mankato East has become a potential dark horse contender for the Big 9 in the next couple years,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “They're not a full lineup, but their starters are no slouches. Kaden Lindquist put up another tough win, wrestling above his weight and beyond his years. The Reinardy brothers put on a show for the crowd, with Michael Reinardy (145) and RJ Reinardy (160) both going feet-to-back at least once. They've always been fearless Greco-style wrestlers, but all parts of their skillset are rounding out nicely, too."
East earned a pair of bonus point wins at 182 and 195 pounds with a win by fall at 2:17 during the 182 pound matchup and a 9-1 major decision during the 195 pound matchup. Max Flemke and Grant Lower helped Owatonna close out strong with six bonus points each.
Flemke faced off against Xavier Roberts at 220 pounds and ended up pinning Roberts at 2:10 before Lower closed things out with Owatonna’s fifth forfeit victory of the night.