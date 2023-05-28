In 2022, the Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame was finally able to induct several all-time great Owatonna athletes and prominent community members into the Hall of Fame after a series of delays.

Pete Ellingson (1950 T&F) 2023

Pete Ellingson speaks on behalf of the 1950 Boys Track team during the 2022 Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony. The inductees for the 2023 Hall of Fame were recently announced. (file photo/southernminn.com)


{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments