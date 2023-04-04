Following the release of the All-Area boys team, the last look back to the basketball season is closed out with the top area girls basketball players from Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers for the 2022-23 Owatonna People’s Press All-Area Girls Basketball Teams.
OPP ALL-AREA GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sidney Schultz, senior guard, NRHEG
When it comes to scoring the basketball, NRHEG senior Sidney Schultz was seemingly unmatched, and she helped produce another great season for the Panthers. For that, Schultz earns the honor of being the 2022-23 OPP All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Just one season ago, Schultz had already carved out an important role with the Panthers during a 20-win season and an appearance in the Section 2AA subsection finals. But going into the 2022-23 season, the Panthers were down a key player with the graduation of standout Sophie Stork, but Schultz responded by helping the Panthers to a 21-6 record and putting them back into the subsection finals against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
Among all area players, Schultz was one of the biggest scoring threats after producing 467 points in her senior season, which translates to around 17.3 points per game over NRHEG’s 27-game season. Her scoring output was at the top of the area, which also didn’t factor in her ability to rebound, find open teammates and defend with her 120 rebounds, 114 assists and 64 steals. The All-Conference selection proved why she was one of the most valuable players in the area.
OPP ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
Sidney Schultz, senior guard, NRHEG
Stats: 467 points, 120 rebounds, 114 assists, 64 steals, 1 block
As established, Schultz was one of the most lethal scoring threats in the area and routinely helped lead NRHEG to a second straight 20-plus win season. She finished with more 20-plus point games than games with single-digit scoring. Schultz will leave big shoes to fill in the backcourt.
Erin Jacobson, senior guard, NRHEG
Stats: 278 points, 195 rebounds, 24 assists, 24 steals, 15 blocks, 1 charge
Not only was Jacobson another strong scoring threat for the Panthers and one of their leading rebounders, she was another strong scoring threat and a leading rebounder among all area players. She was another All-Conference selection and played a big role in NRHEG’s success this season.
Andrea Bock, senior guard, Medford
Stats: 11.5 PPG
Bock already had her name in the mix as one of the top players last season, but spent her senior season helping lead a very young Medford Tigers squad. Bock finished the year as Medford’s leading scorer at 11.5 points per game and closed out her career as Medford’s sixth all time leading scorer.
Morgan Fisher, junior forward, Owatonna
Stats: 8.7 PPG, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 DEF
Coming into the season, Fisher was one of a few players for the Huskies that had varsity experience on the floor with a ton of turnover during the offseason. Even with battling some injury, Fisher ended the season as one of Owatonna’s leading scorers and rebounders. She’ll be looking for a big senior season next winter.
Anna Pauly, senior post, Blooming Prairie
Stats: 9.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.0 AST, 1.5 BLK, 1.5 STL
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms may have been one of the toughest teams in the area defensively and on the boards. You can thank Pauly for being one of the big reasons why. The Dakota State commit led the Blossoms in scoring and helped anchor their defense with 1.5 blocks and steals per game to go along with nearly 6.5 rebounds.
OPP ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM
Macy Lembke, junior guard, Blooming Prairie
Stats: 7.5 PPG, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL
Lembke helped facilitate the Blossoms offense as their primary ball-handler. With the amount of focus Blooming Prairie could draw inside, Lembke had no issue knocking down shots from beyond the arc. She was third on the team in scoring, but was their most efficient shooter from three and the free throw line, on top of being their leader in assists.
Carsyn Brady, junior guard, Owatonna
Stats: 7.0 PPG, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 2.5 DEF
Brady was another player that brought back plenty of varsity experience on a young Owatonna squad. She was a consistent hustler on the defensive side of things and led the Huskies with nearly three steals per game and forcing 2.5 deflections. Brady was also a strong rebounder as a guard and provided another option for scoring the ball.
Faith Nielsen, junior guard, NRHEG
Stats: 309 points, 92 rebounds, 26 assists, 38 steals, 5 blocks, 1 charge
Nielsen was also among one of the best scorers in the area and finished second on the Panthers in points scored with 309 points. After producing over 600 total points during her sophomore and junior seasons, Nielsen will likely play a big role for the Panthers as a senior next season with more graduations coming.
Shawntee Snyder, junior guard/forward, Blooming Prairie
Stats: 8.9 PPG, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL
Snyder took another step forward in her junior season with the Awesome Blossoms. Not only did she finish second on the team in scoring with nearly nine points per game, but was another big reason why the Blossoms were strong defensively behind her team-high 2.5 steals per game. She was also top three on the team in assists and rebounds.
Ava Olson-Brooks, sophomore forward, Owatonna
Stats: 8.2 PPG, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 DEF, 2.0 blocks
Olson-Brooks was one of the newer faces to the Huskies lineup and the sophomore forward easily established herself as a key component to Owatonna’s roster for the next few seasons. A strong finish to the year saw her record a couple of double-doubles as a leading scorer and rebounder for the Huskies.
ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTIONS
Maryn Pool, sophomore guard, Owatonna
Stats: 7.5 PPG, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.7 DEF
Pool was another new face for Owatonna and the sophomore had a strong season as a good defender and a reliable option for scoring. She’ll be another important piece for seasons to come with the Huskies.
Haven Carlson, senior post, Blooming Prairie
Stats: 6.7 PPG, 8.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 BLK, 1.1 STL
The Blooming Prairie frontcourt was one of the strongest in the area and Carlson enjoyed a strong senior season as one of the top rebounders, while chipping in offensively and defensively for the Blossoms.
Peyton Snow, junior guard, Medford
Stats: 8.7 PPG, 5.5 REB, 2 STL
Snow provided the Tigers with another option to score the ball alongside Bock throughout the season. With such a young team for Medford, Snow will be good source for some senior leadership next season.
Grace Keller, senior guard, Medford
Stats: team leader in assists
Keller was another senior captain for the Tigers and not only contributed a strong leader with her experience in the program, but also as Medford’s leader in assists and one of its top defenders.