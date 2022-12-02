...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Benton, Sherburne, Meeker,
Wright and McLeod Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
NRHEG wrestling falls to St. Peter, Watertown-Mayer
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva wrestling team traveled to St. Peter to compete in a triangular against the hosting St. Peter Saints and the Watertown-Mayer Royals. The Panthers fell 71-11 to the Royals and 72-6 to the Saints.
The highlights for the Panthers came from victories for Reese Routh, who picked up a tech fall at the 152 pound weight class during the Watertown-Mayer duel, and a 2-0 record for Makota Misgen, who recorded a fall against the Saints and a forfeit victory against the Royals.
“There is not much to say about our team tonight, except for we have to get better,” said head coach Shawn Larson. “Both of the teams we faced tonight are good wrestling teams and they wrestled well. We are excited to be back out on the mat, and the good thing is that we have an opportunity to improve. Like the rest of the world, I do not like losing, however, I do love to have the opportunity to work with a team like this in order to make them better.”
NRHEG will return to the mat on Saturday when the Panthers take part in the Paul Krueger Classic tournament hosted in St. James.