The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva wrestling team traveled to St. Peter to compete in a triangular against the hosting St. Peter Saints and the Watertown-Mayer Royals. The Panthers fell 71-11 to the Royals and 72-6 to the Saints.


{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments