The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva wrestling team went on the road to face Triton Thursday. The Panthers picked up some big wins on their way to a 43-26 dual victory over the Cobras.
Jacob Karl opened the dual at 109 pounds and picked up a bonus point victory for the Panthers after falling just shy of a tech fall with a 13-0 major decision over Theo Kispert. Mason Reeder (120 pounds) and Annabelle Petsinger (126) both won by forfeit.
Aidan and Ryan Schlaak picked up back-to-back falls at 138 and 145 pounds. Aidan recorded his pin at 1:12 in the 138 match and Ryan recorded his pin at 1:46 in the 145 match.
The Panthers closed the dual out with Cole Hutchens recording a 7-1 decision over Christian Schrom at 195, Aden Berg pinning Henry McMartin at 3:48 at 220 and Makota Misgen pinning John Moening at 2:10 at 285.
“I am very happy for our team tonight,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “They have been working hard lately and it is nice for them to have earned a win. We had big falls from our two seniors (Berg and Misgen) to clinch a big Gopher Conference win. I am proud of these seniors for keeping their composure and closing it out for us. We had two more falls from the Schlaak brothers, Aidan and Ryan. These two have been making improvements and I am glad that they could both get wins together tonight. I am very happy for Jacob Karl and Cole Hutchens, who went out and wrestled great for six minutes, and got wins that were well-deserved.”
NRHEG returns to the mat on Friday, Feb. 3, when the Panthers travel to Mankato for a triangular against Waseca and hosts Mankato East.