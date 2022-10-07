...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed in a Gopher Conference matchup Thursday night in Janesville. NRHEG came out on top with a 3-0 sweep over JWP.
The Panthers got out to a strong start with a 15-14 win in the first set and a 25-12 win in the second set for a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs made things closer in the third set, but NRHEG prevailed 25-20 for the sweep.
NRHEG (17-4) returns home on Monday to host Kenyon-Wanamingo before a road game at Medford and a home game against Maple River closes the regular season.
JWP (5-16) goes on the road to face Randolph on Tuesday and will close out the regular season at home against Triton and on the road against United South Central.
NRHEG Team Stats
Bree Ihrke: 10 kills, seven blocks, two digs
Erin Jacobson: eight kills, two set assists, three blocks, 13 digs
Hallie Schultz: four kills, 28 set assists, five blocks 15 digs
Bailey Ihrke: four kills, one set assist, three blocks, nine digs
Sarah George: three kills, eight blocks, one dig
Tayler Schmidt: two kills, three blocks, five digs