The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed in a Gopher Conference matchup Thursday night in Janesville. NRHEG came out on top with a 3-0 sweep over JWP.

