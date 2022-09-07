The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva volleyball team hit the road Tuesday to Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School to face off against Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther. The Panthers swept GHEC-T-ML in three sets for the victory.
NRHEG started out strong with a 25-7 victory in the first set before closing out a much closer second set 25-22. A 25-12 win in the third set secured the sweep for the Panthers.
Erin Jacobson led with seven kills and was followed by Bree Ihrke and Bailey Ihrke with five kills each, Sarah George and Hallie Schultz with two kills, and Tayler Schmidt with one. Schultz recorded 18 set assists.
Defensively, Schultz and Bree Ihrke recorded five blocks each with Schmidt, Madison Murray and Bailey Ihrke recording two blocks each. Sidney Schultz led with six digs followed by four from Jacobson, three from Schmidt, two from Bree Ihrke, Faith Nielsen and Grace Wilkenson and one from Hallie Schultz, Bailey Ihrke and Tatum Smith-Vulcan.
“The girls came out strong in the first game with a stellar offense,” said head coach Ashley Tolzman. “The second game we struggled with our defense and made several mistakes. This put us far behind early on, but the girls fought for every single point and came back to win the set. The third game we made less mistakes and played our game again, which resulted in us winning the third game to finish the match.”
NRHEG will be back in action Thursday when the Panthers host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.