The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva volleyball team hit the road Tuesday to Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School to face off against Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther. The Panthers swept GHEC-T-ML in three sets for the victory.

