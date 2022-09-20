9.28 Erin Jacobson

NRHEG senior Erin Jacobson spikes the ball over the net during the Panthers win over TCU on Monday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers went on the road Monday, hosted by the Tri-City United Titans. The Panthers defeated the Titans 3-1 in four sets to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Faith Nielsen

NRHEG junior Faith Nielsen lays out to keep the ball in the air during the Panthers win over TCU on Monday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

