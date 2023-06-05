Section 2A track and field held its finals meet on Saturday and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers will be sending four athletes to compete in the Class A Track and Field State Championship meet.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments