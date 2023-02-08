The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Medford Tigers clashed in boys and girls basketball Tuesday night. NRHEG prevailed in both games with the boys winning 73-60 in New Richland and the girls winning 79-32 in Medford.


