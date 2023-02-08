The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Medford Tigers clashed in boys and girls basketball Tuesday night. NRHEG prevailed in both games with the boys winning 73-60 in New Richland and the girls winning 79-32 in Medford.
Boys Basketball: NRHEG 73, Medford 60
The Panthers snapped an eight-game losing skid and picked up their second victory of the season against the Tigers, who NRHEG defeated in the first matchup on Jan. 10. NRHEG improved to 2-19 overall, while Medford falls to 2-18 overall.
“Ball movement was some of the best we’ve seen all year, as well our ability to attack the basket and get some good looks at the basket due to that,” said NRHEG boys head coach Dan Schmidt. “Defensive effort was pretty good all night long. We rebounded really well as a team, and shot much better from the floor than we probably have all season.”
Daxter Lee led the Panthers with a game-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Will Tuttle added a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double and Sam Olson finished in double figures with 13 points.
Austin Erickson led the Tigers and rivaled Lee’s 26 points with his team-high 23 points in the loss.
Girls Basketball: NRHEG 79, Medford 32
The NRHEG girls faced their first conference loss in a one-possession game against Hayfield, but bounced right back with a big win over the Tigers. Outside of Hayfield, the Panthers have dominated for a large chunk of the season and picked up their second win over Medford.
“The girls came out focused and ready to play,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson. “We controlled the game from start to finish. It was a great team win.”
NRHEG was led by a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double from Erin Jacobson, while Faith Nielsen and Sidney Schultz finished in double figures with 18 points and 13 points respectively.