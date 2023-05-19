The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and the Medford baseball and softball teams faced off against each other, with baseball being moved to Medford on Wednesday and softball playing in Medford on Thursday.
NRHEG earned wins in both games, with baseball winning 16-6 and softball winning 4-1.
Baseball: NRHEG 16, Medford 6
The Tigers took an early lead over the Panthers, but NRHEG rallied back and produced 16 total runs to take the victory over Medford on its home diamond.
Andrew Phillips recorded seven strikeouts in four innings pitched and hit one triple and two RBIs for NRHEG. He was joined by Daxter Lee, Jared Lee and Alden Dobberstein recording two hits each with Daxter stealing three bases, Jared recording four RBIs and Dobberstein recording two RBIs.
Softball: NRHEG 4, Medford 1
Softball action was close as the Panthers got ahead with a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Josie Witter hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to tie things for the Tigers. NRHEG scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to secure the win.
Camryn VanMaldeghem led NRHEG with three hits, while Faith Nielsen and Sidney Schultz recorded two hits each and Bree Ihrke recorded one hit. Schultz led the team with two RBIs.
Medford was led by the solo home run from Witter. Grace Keller recorded a team-high two hits and Lydia Krenske, Mackenzie Velishek and Josie Schell recorded one hit each.
Faith Nielsen got the win for the Panthers after recording one strikeout and only allowing two walks in her time in the circle. Velishek pitched all seven innings for Medford and recorded six strikeouts while only allowing one walk.