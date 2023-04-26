The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers matched up against the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers on Tuesday night. Baseball returned home to host WEM, while softball went on the road to face the Bucs. The baseball team picked up a 14-0 win, while softball fell 18-11 on the road.
Baseball: NRHEG 14, WEM 0
Everything was going right for the Panthers, who were able to bring in a stream of runs from the first inning to the fourth inning before managing to close things out early in the top of the fifth inning for a no-hitter against the Buccaneers.
The Panthers scored five in the first inning, two in the second inning, one in the third inning and added six runs in the fourth to take the 14-0 lead. NRHEG benefited from two hits from Alden Dobberstein while Andrew Phillips, Daxter Lee, Sam Olson, Jared Lee andJace Ihrke recorded one hit each. Dobberstein, Ihrke, Daxter and Jared Lee recorded two RBIs each. Olson recorded one RBI.
WEM left two runners stranded one base, which included Timothy Jaspersen drawing the lone walk of the day for the Bucs.
On the mound, a strong outing from Olson made things difficult for WEM. Olson pitched all five innings, struck out eight batters and only surrendered the one walk with no hits and no runs. Caleb Caron started on the bump for the Bucs and struck out four batters in three innings. Elijah Wetzel pitched for an inning and struck out two batters.
Softball: WEM 18, NRHEG 11
Despite a consistent stream of runs for the Panthers, the Buccaneers recorded two big scoring innings to pull ahead of NRHEG and even out their record to 2-2 overall.
The Panthers scored two runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third and fourth innings and one in the fifth and seventh innings. WEM scored one in the first and fifth, but the main damage came from a seven-run second inning and a nine-run sixth inning.
Six different batters had multiple-hit games for the Bucs, which includes three hits from Jordan Green, Jenessa Baumgarten, Hannah Bruns and Alayna Atherton and two hits from Emma Woratschka and Anna Voegele. Bruns hit a home run and led in RBIs with four total and Baumgarten and Izabela Slechta followed with three RBIs each.
Camryn VanMaldeghem led NRHEG with three hits while Preslie Nielsen, Hallie Schultz, Faith Nielsen and Sidney Schultz recorded two hits each. Isabel Stadheim and Aryanna Howe recorded one hit each.
In the circle, Alix Velzke and Emma Ready combined to pitch all seven innings and recorded one total strikeout while surrendering four walks and 11 runs. Faith Nielsen pitched all six innings for the Panthers and stuck out one batter while surrendering two walks and eight earned runs of the 18 total.