The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers matched up against the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers on Tuesday night. Baseball returned home to host WEM, while softball went on the road to face the Bucs. The baseball team picked up a 14-0 win, while softball fell 18-11 on the road.


