The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva baseball and softball teams faced off against the Maple River Eagles on Monday. Baseball recorded an 8-1 win over the Eagles, while softball ended up falling 7-2.
Baseball: NRHEG 8, Maple River 1
According to baseball head coach Mark Lee, the Panthers victory got started right away thanks to a leadoff walk and a pair of stolen bases from Andrew Phillips and an RBI single from Daxter Lee.
From there, the Panthers rolled past the Eagles. NRHEG put up five runs in the top of the first, one run in the top of the third and two runs for extra measure in the top of the sixth to secure the seven-run victory.
Alden Dobberstein recorded a team-high three RBIs and tied Sam Olson with two hits each. Lee recorded one hit, one RBI and drew one walk, Jace Ihrke recorded one hit, Carter Martens recorded one RBI, Ethan Thompson recorded a team-high three walks and Phillips drew two walks and scored two runs.
On the mound, Olson surrendered one run in the first inning, but pitched four shutout innings afterwards with four strikeouts and only two hits and four walks allowed. Jackson Chrz closed things out with two shutout innings with three strikeouts and no hits or walks allowed.
Softball: Maple River 7, NRHEG 2
Errors hurt the Panthers in their loss to Maple River after committing eight total. NRHEG scored one run in the third and the seventh innings, but a two-run third, three-run fourth and a two-run seventh helped the Eagles secure the win.
Isabel Stadheim and Camryn VanMaldeghem recorded two hits each and Hallie Schultz and Addy Stadheim recorded one hit each. Schultz and Bree Ihrke recorded the lone RBIs for the Panthers.
Faith Nielsen faced the loss in the circle, but tallied 10 strikeouts and only surrendered two walks in the process.