The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers matched up against the Hayfield Vikings on Wednesday with the NRHEG softball team hosting the Vikings, while NRHEG baseball hit the road against the Class A No. 1 ranked Vikings’ team.
NRHEG and Hayfield split the games by a combined three runs across both games with NRHEG softball winning 3-1 and baseball falling 4-3 to the Class A No. 1 ranked team.
Softball: NRHEG 3, Hayfield 1
The Panthers edged out a close win over the Vikings with a large part of it coming from stellar pitching in the circle from senior Sophie Stork.
NRHEG was able to get on the board first with one run scored in the second inning, followed by two runs crossing the plate in the fifth inning. The Vikings broke the shutout with one run in the sixth inning, but a scoreless seventh inning sealed the win for the Panthers.
Stork shutdown any hopes that Hayfield had of getting into the game as NRHEG’s senior pitcher tallied 10 strikeouts and only allowed three hits, two walks and one earned run against her.
Seniors Ava Kyllo and Brenlee Knudson, along with Stork, junior Bree Ihrke and sophomore Faith Nielsen all recorded hits for NRHEG. Ihrke hit for a triple and scored one run, Kyllo hit for a double, earned one RBI and stole one base and Knudson recorded an RBI.
“Good team win for the Lady Panthers,” said NRHEG softball head coach Wendy Schultz. “This was a hard fought game. The girls kept their composure and finished.”
The Panthers now sit at 4-1 on the season and look to extend their record to 5-1 when they host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.
Baseball: Hayfield 4, NRHEG 3
Over in Hayfield, the Panthers went up against one of the top baseball teams in the state and came within three outs of knocking off Class A’s No. 1 ranked team.
The hosting Vikings jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring two runners in the bottom of the first inning, but struggled to get going for the rest of the game. NRHEG tied the game with runs scoring in the top of the third and sixth inning.
Tied 2-2, NRHEG took the lead by scoring one in the top of the seventh inning and just needed two outs to complete the upset. Hayfield pulled through and tallied two runs to walk the game off and defeat the Panthers 4-3.
Senior first baseman Alex Dobberstein led NRHEG with two hits while sophomore Daxter Lee and freshman Alden Dobberstein added one hit each. Alden Dobberstein and sophomore Sam Olson both recorded an RBI. Junior Andrew Phillips drew three walks.
Lee got the start on the mound and pitched for six innings. In that time, he threw for six strikeouts, five walks, four hits and allowed two runs.
Senior Tyrone Wilson came in briefly in the seventh inning and earned one strikeout while allowing a walk and a run. Olson also came in and earned one strikeout while surrendering two walks, one hit and one run.
“As the coach of the Panther baseball team, I couldn’t be more proud of how this team competes, comes to play all game, never gets down about the ups and downs during the game and never gets down about the outcome of the game,” said NRHEG baseball head coach Mark Lee.
The Panthers continue their road stretch Tuesday at Blue Earth Area and Thursday at Kenyon-Wanamingo.