New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball and baseball both recorded wins on Thursday with softball beating Tri-City United 11-5 at home and baseball defeating Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20-8 on the road.
Softball: NRHEG 11, TCU 5
The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead with three runners scoring in the first and one running scoring in the second inning before closing things out with a four-run fifth inning and a three-run sixth inning.
Ava Kyllo was a perfect 4-4 with one RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored. Sophie Stork had three hits with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brenlee Knudson had two hits for a triple and two RBIs and Faith Nielsen had two hits for a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Bree Ihrke and Sidney Schultz both had one hit.
In the circle, Stork recorded eight strikeouts while allowing five hits, two walks and four earned runs on TCU’s five total runs.
Baseball: NRHEG 20, WEM 8
NRHEG baseball piled in the runs, which included an 11-run fourth inning supported by four runs in the sixth, three runs in the second and one run in the first and fifth innings. WEM scored six of its eight runs in the fourth with the other two coming in the third.
Andrew Phillips recorded a five-hit game by going 5-5 with one triple, two doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored. Clay Stenzel, Jackson Chrz and Ethan Thompson all had two hits with a double and two RBIs coming from Stenzel, two doubles and one RBI from Chrz and a double and one RBI from Thompson.
Alex Dobberstein and Sam Olson both had one hit and two RBIs, which includes a double for Olson, while Tyrone Wilson had one hit and one RBI, Daxter Lee recorded three RBIs and Ben Schoenrock recorded one RBI.
Phillips pitched 2,2 innings, earned four strikeouts and surrendered one hit, four walks and two earned runs. Olson pitched for one inning, struck one batter out and allowed two hits, two walks and four earned runs. Stenzel closed out the final 2.1 innings while striking out four and allowing three hits, three walks and two earned runs.