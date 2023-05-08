The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball team traveled to Mankato on Saturday for a tournament hosted at Caswell Park. The Panthers finished in third place after recording a 2-1 record with wins over St. Croix Prep and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.


