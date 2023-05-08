The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball team traveled to Mankato on Saturday for a tournament hosted at Caswell Park. The Panthers finished in third place after recording a 2-1 record with wins over St. Croix Prep and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
Game One: NRHEG 17, St. Croix 0
NRHEG got off to a strong start by having nine different Panthers record a hit in a 17-0 win in five innings. The Panthers scored three runs, two runs and four runs respectively in the first, second and third innings before closing things out with an eight-run fifth inning.
Isabel Stadheim recorded a team-high three hits, while Faith Nielsen, Camryn VanMaldeghem, Sidney Schultz and Preslie Nielsen recorded two hits each. Addy Stadheim, Aryanna Howe, Hallie Schultz and Bree Ihrke recorded one hit each. Faith Nielsen led in RBIs with four, Sidney Schultz, Hallie Schultz and VanMaldeghem followed with two each and Howe and Erin Peterson recorded one each.
Faith Nielsen recorded the win in the circle by posting eight strikeouts and only allowing three hits and two walks.
Game Two: Watertown-Mayer 10, NRHEG 0
The second game didn’t go as the Panthers hoped with NRHEG being held off the scoreboard in a 10-shutout. Watertown-Mayer used a five-run first inning, a trio of one-run innings and a two-run sixth inning to build up the lead.
Preslie Nielsen led the Panthers with two hits, while Sidney Schultz and VanMaldeghem added one hit each. Faith Nielsen recorded a loss in the circle after pitching two innings. Sidney Schultz pitched four innings and recorded three strikeouts.
Game Three: NRHEG 15, GFW 0
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to bounce back after racking up 15 runs for a 15-0 victory over GFW in four innings. All it took was two-run, nine-run and four-run innings for the Panthers to build up their lead and close things out early.
Sidney Schultz, Hallie Schultz, Preslie Nielsen, Isabel Stadheim and Ihrke all recorded two hits in the win with Isabel Stadheim, Faith Nielsen, Howe and VanMaldeghem recording one hit. Howe recorded four RBIs, Faith Nielsen recorded three RBIs, Sidney Schultz and Preslie Nielsen recorded two RBIs and Hallie Schultz and Isabel Stadheim recorded one RBI each.
Faith Nielsen recorded the win in the circle after recording three strikeouts and only allowing three hits and one walk.