Eighth grader Quinn VanMaldeghem snagged the only state-qualifying spot on the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva track and field teams and made her way to St. Michael-Albertville High School to compete.
VanMaldeghem took home the Section 2A gold medal in the girls 800-meter run with her state-qualifying time of two minutes, 27.89 seconds, which had second place beat out by nearly three seconds.
But up against a field loaded with experience running the 800m on the biggest stage, VanMaldeghem ultimately missed out on making it to the finals and finished in 13th place, which signals the end of the season for the Panthers.
While a 13th place finish and missing out on the finals, as an eighth grader, VanMaldeghem has already etched her name in the history books.
Nearly three weeks ago at the Waseca Last Chance Meet, VanMaldeghem competed in the 800m and broke the school record with her time of 2:27.39. During the section meet, she fell short of her record by 0.50 seconds.
But during the Class A Championships, while finishing 13th overall, VanMaldeghem dropped her 800m time down to 2:25.74, which shaved 1.65 seconds off her original school record time set just weeks ago.
VanMaldeghem will return for her freshman season next year and will have four seas