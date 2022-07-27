With the summer slowly coming to an end, it’s time to look back to the past softball season for the 2022 Owatonna People’s Press All-Area Softball team, featuring top athletes from Owatonna, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Blooming Prairie and Medford.
Players nominated by coaches and other standout players not featured in the All-Area team earned Honorable Mentions.
2022 OPP All-Area Softball Team
Sophie Stork, Senior Pitcher, NRHEG (2022 OPP All-Area Player of the Year)
2022 stats: 25 hits, 16 singles, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 21 RBIs, 18 runs scored, .379 AVG, .417 OBP, .561 SLG, .977 OPS; 137.0 IP, 168 SO, 15-7 record, 1.993 ERA, .964 WHIP
Simply put, Stork’s arm could be considered one of the most dangerous weapons in the area. She pitched an outstanding 137 innings as NRHEG’s ace, struck out 168 batters while posting a sub-two ERA in the process and threw a perfect game against United South Central this season. If that alone wasn’t enough, she was also one of NRHEG’s top batters with a .379 batting average and a near 1.000 OPS. The fact that she’s been starting in the circle since being an eighth grader and being the reigning Gopher Conference Player of the Year and a first team All-Conference selection should come as no surprise.
In an area that’s produced several great softball talents, Stork’s unmatched domination in the circle is what helped her separate as the 2022 OPP All-Area Player of the Year. No other pitcher came close to pitching as much as Stork, who posted the best ERA and WHIP among all starting pitchers. The fact that she also helped back her pitching up as one of the best hitters among area players also gave a nice boost as one of the most valuable players in the OPP area.
You can catch the two-time OPP All-Area Player of the Year playing softball and basketball at Hamline University this year.
Parris Hovden, Senior Infielder/Pitcher, Owatonna
2022 stats: 30 hits, 15 singles, nine doubles, two triples, four home runs, 26 RBIs, 21 runs scored, .411 AVG, .482 OBP, .753 SLG, 1.235 OPS; 48.0 IP, 51 SO, 3-5 record, 5.833 ERA, 2.083 WHIP
Parris Hovden played multiple crucial roles for Owatonna’s team this past season. She was one of the most elite hitters in the area after racking up an area-leading four home runs with a .411 batting average and a 1.235 OP and .735 slugging percentage. She also helped fill in as a valuable No. 2 pitcher behind sophomore Kennedy Hodgman and posted 51 strikeouts over 48 innings pitched. She was also one of the only seniors to help lead a very young Owatonna squad. The Huskies will certainly miss the soon-to-be Minnesota State University, Moorhead Dragon.
Katelyn Bentz, Junior Infielder, Owatonna
2022 stats: 35 hits, 18 singles, 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 31 runs scored, .455 AVG, .533 OBP, .779 SLG, 1.313 OPS
If we’re talking about one of the most dangerous hitters in the area, Owatonna’s soon-to-be starting shortstop Katelyn Bentz is rightfully in that discussion. Bentz and Hovden were nearly neck-and-neck with their impressive batting stats in 2022. But all that needs to be said about Bentz is her area-leading 1.313 OPS and a .455 batting average that helped her lead Owatonna in hits and second in home runs. Bentz will easily be one of the top returning area players next year as a senior leader with a young Owatonna squad.
Bobbie Bruns, Senior Outfielder, Blooming Prairie
2022 stats: .529 AVG, three triples, two home runs, 31 RBIs, 26 runs scored, zero errors committed
Without a question, Bobbie Bruns was one of the best outfielders across all of the area teams while patrolling center field for the Awesome Blossoms. On top of being a great glove in the field with no errors committed all season, her bat was just as dangerous. Her .529 batting average was one of the best across all players and even mashed two home runs and brought in 31 runs in the process.
Ava Kyllo, Senior Infielder, NRHEG
2022 stats: 43 hits, 39 singles, four doubles, 12 RBIs, 28 runs scored, .566 AVG, .577 OBP, .618 SLG, 1.195 OPS
Do you need someone to get on base? Look no further than NRHEG’s five-year starter at shortstop. Kyllo closed 2022 with an outstanding area-leading .566 batting average and an area top three 1.195 OPS with an area-leading 43 hits, which includes 39 singles and 12 RBIs. On top of that, Kyllo’s speed aided her in stealing 36 bases this past season. Kyllo was easily one of the greatest offensive threats among all area players.
Zoie Roush, Sophomore Catcher/Infielder/Outfielder, Owatonna
2022 stats: 27 hits, 21 singles, five doubles, one triple, 18 RBIs, 17 runs scored, .386 AVG, .476 OBP, .486 SLG, .962 OPS
Zoie Roush is just one of many of the young core pieces to the Huskies lineup, but her versatility with a reliable bat really helps her stand out as only a sophomore. Roush frequently played behind the plate, but her range could extend to playing in center field or taking over at third base. On top of her defensive versatility, Roush was tied for the third most hits for the Huskies with the third best batting average, OBP, SLG and OPS. Roush will play an important role in her final two upcoming seasons with the Huskies.
Macy Lembke, Sophomore Infielder, Blooming Prairie
2022 stats: .471 AVG, 11 RBIs, 30 runs scored, 18 stolen bases
Macy Lembke helped anchor Blooming Prairie’s infield and produced a more than reliable bat offensively. Her .471 batting average was the second best among the Awesome Blossoms and the third best among area players. She also scored the second most runs out of any area player with Owatonna’s Katelyn Bentz edging her out by only one run scored. Her 18 stolen bases also made her a consistent issue for opposing defenses.
Sidney Schultz, Junior Catcher, NRHEG
2022 stats: 25 hits, 20 singles, five doubles, 17 RBIs, 19 runs scored, .373 AVG, .419 OBP, .448 SLG, .867 OPS
If you’re wondering just how talented Sidney Schultz is for the Panthers, she spent her junior season moving to catcher from her usual spot at third. Without even catching in a single game before this season, her seamless transition to behind the plate and strong offensive game led to a first team All-Conference spot alongside Stork and Kyllo. Her 25 hits tied her for second with the Panthers while also being second in singles, doubles, RBIs and runs scored. With some of NRHEG’s stop producers graduating, Schultz will be one of NRHEG’s leading returners.
Shawntee Snyder, Sophomore Infielder, Blooming Prairie
2022 stats: .387 AVG, three triples, three HR, 18 RBIs, 16 runs scored
Shawntee Snyder was among the stacked area sophomore class, but the power in her bat was among one of the best in the area. Batting just beneath a .400 batting average, Snyder led the Blossoms with three home runs, which ranks her in a tie for second among all area players. She was also only one of four total players to record three triples and will prove to be a core offensive piece on future Blossom teams.
OPP All-Area Honorable Mentions
Izzy Radel, Sophomore Infielder, Owatonna
2022 stats: 27 hits, 19 singles, five doubles, three triples, 11 RBIs, 24 runs scored, .321 AVG, .387 OBP, .452 SLG, .839
Samantha Bogen, Sophomore Infielder, Owatonna
2022 stats: 24 hits, 22 singles, two doubles, 18 RBIs, 16 runs scored, .358 AVG, .405 OBP, .388 SLG, .793 OPS
Faith Nielsen, Sophomore Infielder, NRHEG
2022 stats: 21 hits, 17 singles, two doubles, one triple, one home run, 14 RBIs, 13 runs scored, .350 AVG, .426 OBP, .467 SLG, .893 OPS
Haven Carlson, Junior Pitcher, Blooming Prairie
2022 stats: 114.0 IP, 20 G, 12-8 record, 92 K, 4.23 ERA, .262 Batting Average Against
Alivia Schneider, Senior Outfielder, Blooming Prairie
2022 stats: 413 avg, 16 R, .481 OBP
Layla Lembke, Sophomore Catcher, Blooming Prairie
2022 stats: .312 avg, 13 RBI, 16 R
Lydia Krenske, Junior Infielder, Medford
2022 stats: 12 hits, seven singles, four doubles, one home run, eight RBIs, 10 runs scored 14 stolen bases, .266 AVG, .400 OBP, .422 SLG, .822 OPS
Josie Witter, Junior Infielder, Medford
2022 stats: 13 hits, nine singles, four doubles, six RBIs, eight runs scored, .265 AVG, .359 OBP, .347 SLG, .706 OPS
Makenzie Velishek, Sophomore Pitcher/Infielder, Medford
2022 stats: 13 hits, 13 singles, 11 RBIs, seven runs scored, .265 AVG, .357 OBP, .265 SLG, .622 OPS; 106 IP, 76 SO