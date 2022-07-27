With the summer slowly coming to an end, it’s time to look back to the past softball season for the 2022 Owatonna People’s Press All-Area Softball team, featuring top athletes from Owatonna, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Blooming Prairie and Medford.

Sophie Stork 2022 POY

NRHEG senior pitcher Sophie Stork was named as the 2022 OPP All-Area Softball Player of the Year following a dominant year in the circle and batter’s box for the Panthers. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Parris Hovden 4-19-22 ALL-AREA

Owatonna senior third baseman Parris Hovden was named as a 2022 OPP All-Area selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Katelyn Bentz swing AA

Owatonna junior shortstop Katelyn Bentz was named as a 2022 OPP All-Area selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Bobbie Bruns AA

Blooming Prairie center fielder Bobbie Bruns was named as a 2022 OPP All-Area selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)
(NRHEG SB) Ava Kyllo bat AA

NRHEG senior shortstop Ava Kyllo was named as a 2022 OPP All-Area selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Zoie Roush triple AA

Owatonna sophomore catcher/outfielder/infielder Zoie Roush was named as a 2022 OPP All-Area selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Macy Lembke (BP Softball) AA

Blooming Prairie sophomore short stop Macy Lembke was named as a 2022 OPP All-Area selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Sidney Schultz SB SS

NRHEG junior catcher Sidney Schultz was named as a 2022 OPP All-Area selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Shawntee Snyder SB AA

Blooming Prairie sophomore infielder Shawntee Snyder was named as a 2022 OPP All-Area selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments