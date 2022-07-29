Following the release of the 2022 OPP All-Area Softball team, the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team and Honorable Mentions showcase some of the top baseball players during the 2022 season from Owatonna, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Medford and Blooming Prairie.
The players featured in the All-Area team and the Honorable Mentions list were nominated to the team by the coaches.
2022 OPP All-Area Baseball Team
Andrew Phillips, Junior Outfielder, NRHEG (2022 OPP All-Area Player of the Year)
2022 stats: 18 hits, nine singles, five doubles, three triples, one home run, 14 RBIs, 26 runs scored, 14 walks, 23 stolen bases, .367 AVG, 1.197 OPS, .554 OBP, .653 SLG
NRHEG’s junior center fielder and future Division I ballplayer continues to be one of the top players in the area. Simply put, Phillips is dangerous no matter where he stands on the diamond. Not was he tied with Clay Stenzel for a team-leading 18 hits, but half of his hits ended with extra bases, which includes an area-leading three triples and one home run. Phillips' unmatched speed helped him blaze the base paths for another area-leading 23 stolen bases. While patrolling center field, he could track down nearly any and all hits in his vicinity. Not to mention an outstanding near-1.200 OPS with a .367 batting average.
Center field wasn’t the only spot Phillips was able to play with the Panthers. He occasionally played shortstop and even had the ability to pitch, but a loaded rotation didn’t require his arm nearly as much. Even in Phillips' limited 7.2 innings pitched, he posted 13 strikeouts with a 1.826 ERA and 1.565 WHIP.
Overall, Phillips contributions to a NRHEG baseball team that brought playoff baseball back into New Richland for the first time in 10 years and his consistent ability to be a multi-tool player for an entire season puts him as one of the most valuable players in the area and helps separate him as the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball Player of the Year.
Daxter Lee, Sophomore Pitcher/Infielder, NRHEG
2022 stats: 33.0 innings pitched, 4-1 record, 42 strikeouts, .848 ERA, 1.091 WHIP; 14 hits, 14 singles, 10 RBIs, 12 runs scored, one walk, nine stolen bases, .304, AVG, .651 OPS, .347 OBP, .304 SLG
Without a question, Daxter Lee threatened as the top player in the area. When he was on the field for the Panthers, he was very noticeable. Outside of a brief absence with COVID, Lee served as NRHEG’s ace even with a loaded rotation. He posted a 4-1 record with an outstanding .848 ERA and 1.091 WHIP. Lee was also a very reliable hitter with 14 hits and a .304 batting average, along with being a reliable glove at shortstop when not pitching. Keep an eye on Lee to dominate the area baseball scene for the next two seasons.
Mitch Seykora, Sophomore Infielder, Owatonna
2022 stats: 15 hits, 12 singles, two doubles, one home run, six RBIs, 13 runs scored, 15 walks, six stolen bases, .326 AVG, .957 OPS, .522 OBP, .435 SLG
The Owatonna Huskies are graduating a ton of core pieces to their 2022 roster, but one of the bright spots for the future is sophomore third baseman Mitch Seykora. Serving as one of Owatonna’s top hitters, Seykora was one of four players on Owatonna to play 21 games and posted a .326 batting average in that time with 15 hits, 12 singles, two doubles and one home run as just a sophomore. Seykora will be a key piece for the Huskies moving forward.
Nick Williams, Senior Infielder, Owatonna
2022 stats: 21 hits, 14 singles, five doubles, two triples, 20 RBIs, 15 runs scored, 11 walks, seven stolen bases, .318 AVG, .892 OPS, .438 OBP, .455 SLG
One of the valuable Owatonna seniors that’ll be departing is second baseman Nick Williams, who was one of the Huskies most reliable and clutch hitters. Williams led all area players with 21 hits for 14 singles, five doubles and two triples. He led the Huskies with 20 RBIs and was second in runs scored with 15. Williams was also one of the four players to play in all 21 games and was one of four to post a .300 or higher batting average on top of a solid glove at second.
Ethan Thompson, Junior Outfielder, NRHEG
2022 stats: 17 hits, 12 singles, four doubles, one triple, seven RBIs, 20 runs scored, 11 walks, 18 stolen bases, .425 AVG, 1.141 OPS, .566 OBP, .575 SLG
Ethan Thompson was another bright spot on NRHEG’s squad and closed out his junior campaign with the third most hits on the team and one of the highest batting averages in the area at .425 with a 1.141 OPS, .566 OBP and a .575 slugging percentage. Thompson didn’t drive in as many runs as some of his teammates, but he crossed home plate 20 times, which marks him second among all players. Routinely playing in right or left field, the Panthers won't have any worries about their outfielding core with Thompson returning alongside Phillips.
Owen Beyer, Sophomore Outfielder, Owatonna
2022 stats: 16 hits, 14 singles, two triples, seven RBIs, nine runes scored, three walks, six stolen bases, .395 AVG, .929 OPS, .429 OBP, .500 SLG
Owen Beyer didn’t play in every game for the Huskies, but in the 14 games he played with the varsity squad, he was very noticeable. Even with seven less games, Beyer closed the season tied for second on the team in hits with 16 and posted a team-high batting average of near .400. Along with a .929 OPS and a .429 OBP, Beyer produced at the plate while helping patrol the outfield during the Huskies season. The door of opportunities for Beyer will be wide open going into the 2023 season as another important returning piece.
Clay Stenzel, Senior Infielder, NRHEG
2022 stats: 18 hits, 14 singles, three doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs, 16 runs, nine walks, 15 stolen bases, .360 AVG, .968 OPS, .508 OBP, .460 SLG
Clay Stenzel played another crucial role in NRHEG’s 2022 success thanks to a very reliable bat and a strong glove at second base or third base. Stenzel tied for first on the team with 18 hits while producing four extra base hits and tying Owatonna’s Nick Williams for an area-leading 20 RBIs. He recorded one of the top batting averages on NRHEG, had the ability to move around in the infield whenever needed and still played with a strong glove.
Jesse Cardenas, Junior Infielder, Blooming Prairie
2022 stats: 15 hits, 10 singles, five doubles, eight RBIs, nine runs, .349 AVG, .905 OPS, .440 OBS, .465 SLG
While the 2022 season may have been one to gain experience for a young Blooming Prairie squad, junior Jesse Cardenas was one of the bright spots for the Awesome Blossoms. Cardenas could do it all from batting, fielding at shortstop and even pitched a good amount. He led the Blossoms with his 15 hits, 10 singles, five doubles and nine runs scored. He also posted the only .300 or higher batting average at a near .350 with a .905 OPS. Cardenas will return to help lead the Blossoms going into 2023.
Casey Chambers, Junior Pitcher, Medford
2022 stats: 0.74 ERA, 42 strikeouts, seven walks allowed, 2-2 record
When looking at some of the top pitchers in the area, Medford junior Casey Chambers certainly enters the conversation. Chambers was great on the mound for the Tigers in 2022 and posted one of the best ERAs among area pitchers at a .740 while finishing second in the area with 42 strikeouts and only seven walks. Chambers was also able to help produce in the infield and in the batter’s box outside of pitching. He’s got one more season with the Tigers and will be one of the top options going into his senior season.
OPP All-Area Honorable Mentions
Addison Adrix, Senior Pitcher, Owatonna
2022 stats: 44 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts, 2.068 ERA, 1.364 WHIP
Caleb Vereide, Senior Outfielder, Owatonna
2022 stats: 16 hits, 12 singles, four doubles, eight RBIs, 20 runs scored, 14 walks, 10 stolen bases, .271 AVG, .768 OPS, .429 OBP, .339 SLG
Alex Dobberstein, Senior Infielder/Pitcher, NRHEG
2022 stats: 14 hits, seven singles, seven doubles, 10 RBIs, 13 runs scored, eight walks, six stolen bases, .275 AVG, .815 OPS, .403 OBP, .412 SLG; 18.1 IP, 3-0 record, 22 strikeouts, 4.582 ERA, 1.855 WHIP
Jackson Chrz, Sophomore Pitcher, NRHEG
2022 stats: 15.1 IP, 1-0 record, two saves, 1.000 save percentage, 24 strikeouts, 2.739 ERA, 1.435 WHIP
Reed Cumberland, Senior Infielder, Medford
2022 stats: 11 hits, nine RBIs, .405 AVG