Following the release of the 2022 OPP All-Area Softball team, the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team and Honorable Mentions showcase some of the top baseball players during the 2022 season from Owatonna, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Medford and Blooming Prairie.

Andrew Phillips AA POY

NRHEG junior center fielder Andrew Phillips was named as the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball Player of the Year following his standout junior season with the Panthers. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Daxter Lee AA baseball

NRHEG sophomore pitcher Daxter Lee was named to the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Mitch Seykora AA

Owatonna sophomore third baseman Mitch Seykora was named to the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Nick Williams AA

Owatonna senior second baseman Nick Williams was named to the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Ethan Thompson AA

NRHEG junior outfielder Ethan Thompson was named to the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Owen Beyer AA

Owatonna sophomore outfielder Owen Beyer was named to the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Clay Stenzel AA

NRHEG senior infielder Clay Stenzel was named to the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Jesse Cardenas at bat (BP Baseball) AA

Blooming Prairie junior infielder Jesse Cardenas was named to the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Casey Chambers AA

Medford junior pitcher Casey Chambers was named to the 2022 OPP All-Area Baseball team. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports.

