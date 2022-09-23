The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers returned home Thursday to host the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals. Despite an eventual 3-1 loss, the Panthers are rallying around a strong night of play.
“We knew going into this match that Bethlehem Academy was a very strong team,” said NRHEG head coach Ashley Tolzman. “Our girls knew they had to play their best and they fought hard. Even though we lost, we really showcased our skills [Thursday night]. I am so proud of how the girls played and this has set the bar for the rest of the season.”
Bethlehem Academy started out on top by winning the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-17 to take a 2-0 lead going into an important third set. But the Panthers battled back to take the third set 25-17 and cut the lead to 2-1.
The fourth set was the closest of the night, but the Cardinals took the set 25-23 and handed NRHEG a home loss.
On offense, the Panthers saw three players record double digit kills at the net with Erin Jacobson leading the way with 15 total kills. Bree Ihrke and Sarah George both recorded 10-kill nights. Bailey Ihrke wasn’t far behind with her nine kills. Hallie Schultz set the offense up 35 set assists.
Bree Ihrke led the defense with a team-high 16 blocks and was followed by Hallie Schultz with 10 blocks, Goerge with eight blocks, Jacobson and Bailey Ihrke with foru and Tayler Schmidt with two.
Sidney Schultz led the team with 32 digs while Schmidt added 15, Hallie Schultz added 13, Jacobson added 11, Bailey Ihrke added eight, Faith Nielsen added five, Bree Ihrke added four and Grace Wilkenson added three digs.
The Panthers will compete in a tournament hosted by United South Central on Saturday and will be back in action on Thursday when they go on the road to face Blooming Prairie.