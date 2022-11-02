The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, entering as the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA tournament, took on the Waseca Bluejays, the No. 4 seed, in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday in Mankato.


Bree Ihrke

Senior Bree Ihrke (8) spikes the ball against the Bluejays. Ihrke would finish with 26 attacks and 13 kills in the Panthers 3-0 win over Waseca. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Bailey Ihrke

Senior Bailey Ihrke (19) ended the game with 19 attacks, 10 kills and 2 aces, including the kill that won the Panthers their second set against the Bluejays. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Riley Ruedy

Senior Riley Ruedy (1) ended the game with 2 kills and 1 dig. The Bluejays were unable to top the NRHEG Panthers, losing 3-0.
Celebration

The NRHEG Panthers bench and fans celebrate as the Panthers score their final point to win the game, and advance to the section 2AA semifinals. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

