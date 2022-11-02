The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, entering as the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA tournament, took on the Waseca Bluejays, the No. 4 seed, in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday in Mankato.
In the end, NRHEG was able to pull out three close set victories and moved on to the semifinals, beating Waseca 3-0.
NRHEG got to this point in the tournament with a quick sweep of Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School, in which they didn’t let their opponents score more than 20 points in any given set. The Bluejays had to fight a little more to get past their first round opponents, dropping the first set to the Maple River Eagles, but a strong push in the back three sets moved them past Maple River and into the quarter finals.
The match was played at Mankato East High School at 6 p.m.
The first set started out close, with each team trading points, resulting in a 9-9 tie early in the set. Waseca made a push and was able to get the score to 11-9, but the Panthers stayed close, only being down by two points through most of the set. In the back part of the set, NRHEG tied the game at 20, and then made a big push to go up 24-21. A kill by senior Erin Jacobson ultimately led the Panthers to their first victory, a 25-21 win.
Waseca came out strong in the second set, taking an early 7-3 lead. However, as the set wore on, the Panthers closed the gap between the two teams, narrowing the score from 9-4 to a 15-15 tie. The push was part of an 8-3 run of scoring that put the Panthers up 16-15, and prompted the Bluejays to call a timeout to try and slow the momentum. NRHEG was able to stay ahead, however, and a kill from senior Bailey Ihrke gave the Panthers their second win, this time winning 25-20.
NRHEG tried hard to close the third set out quickly, with the Panthers jumping out to an early 6-1 lead. With their backs against the wall however, the Bluejays made one last push to save their season, and brought the game to a 10-10 tie before taking a 12-10 lead. The Panthers took a timeout, and coming out of the break they tied the game at 12. From this point forward, the Panthers wouldn’t fall behind Waseca again, moving the score from 14-12 to 21-19 before the Bluejays pushed the score to a 23-23 tie. Two quick scores, led the Panthers to a 25-23 victory, and a 3-0 shutout of the Bluejays.
With the win, NRHEG moves on to the semifinals, facing the same opponent who knocked them out of the playoffs in the semifinals last year in the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers. That match will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:45 p.m. at New Prague High School.
The coaches of both the Panthers and the Bluejays had some words with their players after the game, with each coach putting over how tough the competition was.
“I’m happy that we got the win in three, we had our ups and downs but we stayed strong and we stayed strong and were able to finish it out,” Ashley Tolzman, the Panthers head coach, said.
“I told [the team] to hold your heads high, we fought the whole way through and left it all on the court,” Waseca Head Coach Jolene Hauger said. “It was the difference of just a few points here and there, we just fell short which is unfortunate, but we still fought and we can’t dwell on the past.”
The Panthers know what’s at stake in their next game as well, with Tolzman saying that they have their eyes on school history.
“We have to prepare and give it our all. Our school has never made the section championship before, but we’re hoping with this experienced varsity team we can change that,” Tolzman said. “They know it’s going to be a tough road but we’re going to work really hard.”