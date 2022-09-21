Blooming Prairie’s Rachel Winzenburg (1525) and Anna Haberman (1515) and Medford’s Addison O’Connor (1598) and Amelia Fitzgerald (1594) run alongside each other during the NRHEG Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva cross country teams welcomed seven other teams, including Medford and Blooming Prairie, to the Riverview Golf Course on a hot and sunny day in New Richland for the NRHEG Invitational.
NRHEG Cross Country
NRHEG didn’t compete in the girls race, but had five runners going in the boys race, which earned them a fifth-place finish with 113 team points.
Jacob Karl led the Panthers with a seventh-place finish behind his time of 19 minutes, 20 seconds. Devon Nelton followed him with a 15th place finish at 20:13, Conner Nelson clocked in at 20:37 for 21st place, Samuel Christensen finished in 28th at 21:51 and Gavin Sletten rounded things out in 48th place at 24:48.
Blooming Prairie Cross Country
The Awesome Blossoms finished fourth place as a team in both races with the boys recording 104 team points and the girls recording 91 team points.
Gloria Hernandez had the top finish of any Blooming Prairie runner with her third place at 22:41 in the girls race. Chloe McCarthy and Abby Smith followed her with McCarthy’s 12th-place finish at 25:49 and Smith’s 17th-place finish at 27:15.
Anna Haberman and Rachel Winzenburg crossed at the same time of 32:39 for 33rd- and 24th-place finishes respectively. Shanna Halverson rounded things out with a 42nd-place finish at 41:58.
Hosea Baker challenged for the Blossoms top finish by taking fifth place in the boys race at 19:14. Jesse Cardenas trailed behind him in 14th place at 20:09. Will Sunde finished third for the boys with a 24th-place finish at 21:15.
Breckin Cochlin (30th), Elliot Swenson (32nd), Tyler Forystek (33rd) and Stephen Fennell (36th) rounded things out for the Blossoms in the boys race.
Medford Cross Country
Medford recorded sixth place team finishes in both races with the boys earning 144 team points and the girls recording 133 team points.
The boys team was led by an 11th-place finish for Cohen Stursa at 19:39 and back-to-back finishes from Cohen O’Conor and Austin Erickson in 16th and 17th, behind O’Connor’s time of 20:25 and Erickson’s time of 20:29.
Riley Babcock (55th), Alex Thurnau (57th) and John Hora (59th) rounded things out for the boys.
The girls team was led by Avery Arndt’s 13th-place finish at 26:00 and saw Megan Tegmeier and Clara Thurnau finish as the second and third runners with Tegmeier’s 28th-place finish and Thurnau’s 30th-place finish. Addison O’Connor and Amelia Fitzgerald finished in 37th and 28th place respectively to round things off for the girls.