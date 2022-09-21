Addison O'Connor and Amelia Fitzgerald (Medford XC)

Blooming Prairie’s Rachel Winzenburg (1525) and Anna Haberman (1515) and Medford’s Addison O’Connor (1598) and Amelia Fitzgerald (1594) run alongside each other during the NRHEG Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva cross country teams welcomed seven other teams, including Medford and Blooming Prairie, to the Riverview Golf Course on a hot and sunny day in New Richland for the NRHEG Invitational.

Jacob Karl and Hosea Baker

NRHEG’s Jacob Karl (1603) and Blooming Prairie’s Hosea Baker (1494) runs beside each other during the NRHEG Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Gloria Hernandez (BP XC)

Blooming Prairie’s Gloria Hernandez (1517) finishes out the final stretch of the girls race at the NRHEG Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Cohen O'Connor (Medford XC)

Medford’s Cohen O’Connor (1588) leads NRHEG’s Conner Nelson (1605) and other runners during the NRHEG Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

