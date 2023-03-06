(NRHEG WR) Petsinger family

NRHEG junior Annabelle Petsinger is embraced by family after winning the Girls 120 pound state championship match at the Xcel Energy Center. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

We’re coming up on the two year mark of the Minnesota State High School League making a big change to the state of high school wrestling in Minnesota with the decision to officially sanction girls wrestling and blow open the door of opportunities for girls all over the state.


(NRHEG WR) Petsinger podium

NRHEG’s Annabelle Petsinger stands at the top of the podium after winning the girls 120 pound state title. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(NRHEG WR) Petsinger finals

NRHEG junior Annabelle Petsinger battles for positioning against Stillwater’s Audrey Rogotzke during the Girls 120 pound state title match. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

