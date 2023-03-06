We’re coming up on the two year mark of the Minnesota State High School League making a big change to the state of high school wrestling in Minnesota with the decision to officially sanction girls wrestling and blow open the door of opportunities for girls all over the state.
Annabelle Petsinger, a then-sophomore at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, was a part of history with her appearance at the first ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament. But when she walked off the mat at the Xcel Energy Center, it was with the bronze medal.
But at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Petsinger was destined for gold as she dethroned defending girls 120-pound champion Audrey Rogotzke of Stillwater to become NRHEG’s first ever girls state wrestling champion.
“It means a lot,” Petsinger said after winning the state title match. “I’ve wanted to win state since I was little. I didn’t think it was going to happen when I was a three-year-old watching the tournament.”
The amount of competition Petsinger saw between the first and second girls tournaments was completely different. A simple 7-4 decision loss in a 120 bracket of four total girls put her right in the third place match, which she won by fall.
The competition field for Saturday’s girls 120 pound bracket doubled as the numbers for girls wrestling continues to increase. So now Petsinger’s route to a title got a little more difficult with eight total individuals battling for gold.
Petsinger wasn’t deterred and it only took her 36 seconds to advance to the semifinals round after pinning Mahtomedi sophomore Shelby McFetridge.
Her semifinal’s matchup against Sauk Centre-Melrose’s Lanna Walter didn’t go nearly as quick as her first match, but at the 4:26 mark, Petsinger recorded her second fall of the day and advanced to the title match against Rogotzke.
“She’s been wrestling really tough, been in tough situations, been battling injuries, having wrestled the boys," said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson, who celebrated coaching his first ever state champion. “The whole team was behind her on this one. The whole team has been working. When the team season was over, everyone was still in the room. We had kids coming down here to warm up with Annabelle and make sure she was taken care of. It’s a team effort to get one person on the top of the podium. It’s fantastic.”
The defending champ had a similar path to the finals as Petsinger after pinning St. Michael-Albertville’s Drew Bushard at the 1:40 mark before recording a pin over Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena/Kelliher’s Alivia Szydel at 5:08 in the semifinals.
Things didn’t start out exactly as Petsinger would’ve hoped, as she entered into the third period in a 4-2 deficit and two minutes remaining until the champion would be crowned.
The turning point for Petsinger was when she found an opening to not only score two points on a reversal to tie things, but catch Rogotzke on her back to rack up points for nearfalls that turned a 4-2 deficit into a 10-4 victory by decision when time expired.
“I felt the pressure going and tried to roll with it,” Petsinger said. “Just get (Rogotzke) on her back as soon as possible and try to finish. If you pin her, you win.”
Petsinger’s state title perfectly encapsulated how the Panthers looked at the season through the highs and through the lows. One of the things Larson mentioned throughout the season was the fact that the Panthers were never going to give up, even when going through tough stretches.
There’s not much more that says “never giving up” like coming back in the third period to dethrone the defending state champion and closing out the 2022-23 wrestling season at the top of the podium inside the Xcel Energy Center.