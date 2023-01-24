The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team went on the road to Montgomery Monday to go up against the hosting Tri-City United Titans. The Panthers pulled out a close 48-44 road win to improve to 11-2 overall.
NRHEG went into halftime tied 22-22 with the Titans, but outscored TCU 26-22 in the second half to secure the four-point road victory.
“We were sluggish to start the game tonight, it looked like a typical Monday night game in January,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was a win. I am proud of the girls' effort and grit in the second half.”
Sidney Schultz led the Panthers behind her team-high 22 points with six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Quinn VanMaldeghem joined her in double-digit scoring with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Hallie Schultz added seven points, four rebounds and three steals, Faith Nielsen added three points and two rebounds, Erin Jacobson added two points, four rebounds and one steal, Camryn VanMaldeghem added one point, three rebounds and seven steals and Adalyn Stadheim added one rebound.
Following Tuesday’s road matchup against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, the Panthers will go back out on the road Friday to face Bethlehem Academy.