Erin Jacobson

Senior guard Erin Jacobson and the NRHEG girls basketball team picked up a road win over Tri-City United on Monday. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team went on the road to Montgomery Monday to go up against the hosting Tri-City United Titans. The Panthers pulled out a close 48-44 road win to improve to 11-2 overall.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments