New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton clashed in Gopher Conference basketball Tuesday, with the NRHEG boys hosting JWP and the JWP girls hosting NRHEG.
The road teams were victorious, as the NRHEG girls came out on top 70-50 in Janesville, and the JWP boys won 71-58 in New Richland.
Girls Basketball: NRHEG 70, JWP 50
NRHEG remained undefeated in Gopher Conference play as the Panthers improved to 8-0 in the conference and 12-2 overall, while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-6 in conference and 6-9 overall.
The first half was kept close between the Panthers and the Bulldogs, but it was JWP that pulled ahead for a 26-24 lead at halftime. But once the second half rolled around, NRHEG outscored JWP 46-24 in the second half for the 20-point win.
“JWP had a great first half, where we struggled,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson. “We came out much stronger in the second half. Our defense and rebounding was more consistent. The girls ran the floor better and really pushed the ball up the court setting them tempo.”
Faith Nielsen led the Panthers with a team-high 19 points and was followed by 16 points from Sidney Schultz and 11 points from Camryn VanMaldeghem and Hallie Schultz. Erin Jacobson added six points, Quinn VanMaldeghem added five points and Adalyn Stadheim added two points.
Katie Olson led the Bulldogs with a game-high 22 points. Alison Olson added nine points, Presley James and Faith Olson added six points each, Lilly Strauss added three points and Nevaeh Weimert and Claire Walz added two points each.
Boys Basketball: JWP 71, NRHEG 58
The JWP boys successfully rebounded off a loss to Blooming Prairie and improved to 8-6 overall and 5-4 in conference with their road win over the Panthers, while NRHEG dropped to 1-15 overall and 1-8 in conference.
The Bulldogs jumped up to a 10-point lead at 36-26 going into halftime and outscored the Panthers 35-32 in the second half for the 13-point win.
Memphis James led JWP with a game-high 24 points, while being followed by Daulton Bauer with 20 points. Ryan Kronbach added 10 points, Caleb Quast added eight points, Ethan Born added four points, Steven Dimmel added three points and Cole Schlueter added two points.
Daxter Lee and Will Tuttle led NRHEG behind Lee’s team-high 19 points and Tuttle’s 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sam Olson added six points, Jaylin Rabb and Jackson Chrz added five points each, Greyson Schaefer added four points, Jase Knudson added three points and Brady Schlaak and Jordan Brouwers added two points each.