...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all
portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition,
arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across
the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions
of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
For the Blizzard Warning, whiteout conditions expected. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions
this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs faced each other in boys and girls basketball Tuesday. The NRHEG girls hosted the Bulldogs in New Richland while the JWP boys hosted the Panthers in Janesville.
Boys Basketball: JWP 70, NRHEG 50
The JWP boys improved their record to 3-2 overall and rebounded from back-to-back losses against Lester Prairie and Hayfield. The Panthers dropped to 0-6 overall and continued their hunt for the first win of the season.
NRHEG led 30-29 going into halftime, but the Bulldogs scored just over 40 points in the second half to claim the 70-50 victory.
Memphis James led the way for JWP with a game-high 27 points while Daulton Bauer with 16 points, Ryan Kronbach with 15 points and Austin Quast with 10 points all scored in double digits. Caleb Quast added two points in the win.
The Panthers were led by a 23-point, seven-rebound night from Daxter Lee. Sam Olson added six points, Jackson Chrz added five points, Sawyer Prigge added five points and two steals, Alden Dobberstein added three points, Will Tuttle added two points and eight rebounds and Jaylin Raab, Lukas Loverink and Jase Knudson all added two points each.
JWP will compete in the Tri-City United Invitational and will open play against LeSueur-Henderson on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Tri-City United High School.
NRHEG will travel to Bethany Lutheran College for a Holiday Tournament that begins on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Girls Basketball: NRHEG 73, JWP 27
The Panthers came into the matchup against the Bulldogs undefeated and improved their record to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Gopher Conference play, while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.
NRHEG led 41-16 at halftime and outscored JWP 32-11 in the second half for the 73-27 victory.
“We came out very aggressive, and got the tempo going in our favor,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson. “I think we pushed JWP into a faster game than what they would have liked. Nice team win going into the Christmas vacation.”
Camryn VanMaldeghem led NRHEG in scoring with 15 points while Sidney Schultz, Faith Nielsen and Quinn VanMaldeghem all scored in double digits. Schultz and Nielsen scored 12 points each while Quinn VanMaldeghem recorded 11 points. Schultz also recorded a double-double with 10 assists.
Also scoring for the Panthers was Hallie Schultz with eight points, Erin Jacobson with seven points, Preslie Nielsen with six points and Chloe Stork with two points.
JWP was led in scoring by Katie Olson with 11 points. Faith Olson added five points, Alexis Dahlberg and Presley James added four points each, Kwynn Krause and Hope Dimmel added two points each and Brielle Bure added one point.
With postponements due to weather, NRHEG will return to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to host a tournament. The Panthers will face Minnesota Valley Lutheran at 7:15 p.m.
JWP will take part in the Tri-City United Invitational and will open play on Thursday, Dec. 29 against LeSueur-Henderson.