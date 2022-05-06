The boys and girls track and field teams at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva hosted the NRHEG Unlimited meet on Thursday that also featured Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Albert Lea, United South Central and Maple River.
The girls team took second place with 121 team points and only trailed WEM with 130 points. The boys took third with 68.5 points and trailed Albert Lea (103) in first and Maple River (150.5) in first.
Three individual first place finishes and two first place relay finishes helped the girls team to their second place team finish.
Evelyn Nydegger, Chloe Riewer, Sierra Misgen and Quinn VanMaldeghem finished at 4:31.40 to win the girls 4x400 and Journey Utpadel, Holly Bartness, Torri Vaale and VanMaldeghem finished at 10:56.48 to win the 4x800.
VanMaldeghem earned an individual first place finish with the top time of 5:51.39 in the 1,600m with Vaale behind her in second place at 6:10.23.
Gabby Schlaak won the high jump at four feet, 10 inches and Anika Ladlie took second place right behind her.
Josie Strom won the triple jump at 29 feet, 8.5 inches while Nydegger took third and Utpadel took fourth respectively.
Nydegger also earned second in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles at 18.05 seconds and 52.99 seconds, Annabelle Petsinger took second in the 3,200m at 15:27.51, Kyra Spies took second in the 100m dash at 14.13 seconds and the 4x100 team of Natalie Johnson, Spies, Misgen and Riewer took second at 56.34 seconds.
The boys team was led by a pair of first place finishes from Jaylin Raab and a relay first place that featured Raab.
Individually ,Raab won the 200m dash with a time of 23.87 seconds and in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 10 inches. He was also a part of the winning 4x400 team with Nik Petsinger, Aiden Deyle and Will Tuttle, who finished with a time of 3:41.38. Raab also took third in the 100m dash at 11.75 seconds.
Tuttle had a pair of second place finishes in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles with times of 16.98 seconds and 44.04 seconds. Sawyer Prigge took second in the high jump at five feet, 10 inches. Devon Nelton took third in the 1,600m at 5:13.73.
The 4x100 (Jaxon Beck, Matthew Mueller, Nik Petsinger and Deyle), the 4x200 (Jed Pfundt, Parker Bunn, Cohen Riewer and Charlie Fuller) and the 4x800 team (Nelton, Jacob Karl, Gavin Sletten and Conner Nelson) all took third place with times of 49.56 seconds, 1:51.68 seconds and 9:57.56 second