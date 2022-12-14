Girls: NRHEG 91, Le Sueur-Henderson 32
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season and did so in big fashion, falling nine points shy of breaking the 100-point mark in a 91-32 win over Le Sueur-Henderson.
The Panthers outscored the Giants 59-13 in the first half and finished things off by outscoring them 32-19 in the second half for the 59-point victory.
“We were able to get all of our kids involved tonight with big minutes, which is great to be able to do,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson. “We worked the ball well offensively and were aggressive defensively. It was a great team win.”
Sidney Schultz led the team with 21 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. Also in double digit scoring was Camryn VanMaldeghem with 17 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists, Erin Jacobson with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal and Faith Nielsen with 15 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Trinity Smith Vulcan, Quinn VanMaldeghem and Preslie Nielsen all recorded six points each while Smith Vulcan added two rebounds, VanMaldeghem added four steals, two rebounds and one assist and Nielsen added one steal. Hallie Schultz recorded two points, eight rebounds, a steal and an assist. Adalyn Stadheim added two points and a rebound.
NRHEG will go on the road against Triton on Friday.
Boys: Waseca 65, NRHEG 49
The Panthers returned home to host the Waseca Bluejays in New Richland, but it was the Bluejays that came out with a road victory.
According to NRHEG boys head coach Dan Schmidt, Waseca jumped out to an early lead and ran with it. The Panthers outscored the Bluejays 26-34 in the second half, but the damage done in the first half paved the way for Waseca’s third straight victory.
NRHEG was led by Daxter Lee, who finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Will Tuttle and Lukas Loverink finished with eight points each while Tutle added eight rebounds and Loverink added four. Sawyer Prigge added six points, Jackson Chrz added four, Sam Olson and Dylan Ingvaldson added three each and Jaylin Raab added two.
Waseca was led by Tyson Reger’s 15 points, three rebounds and one block and Damarius Russell’s 13 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. Carson Ohnstad added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals and Laird Keeton added eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
Also scoring for Waseca was Deron Russell, Addison Sampson and Zach Hulscher added five points each, Andrew Robran added four points and Noah Thompson added one point.